Thirty-nine students from 13 universities and community colleges across the U.S. participated in paid summer internships at BASF’s site in Geismar.
Throughout the summer, the interns learned and interacted in experiential opportunities that allowed them to apply their academic knowledge to real-world situations, a news release said.
Beyond working on a range of projects, the students also focused on improving soft skills, including communication, leadership, teamwork, networking and interview skills. Additionally, the group participated in several community projects, including volunteering at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and Dreamnight, an annual event sponsored by BASF and held at the Greater Baton Rouge Zoo for pediatric cancer patients and their families.
“Working with these bright young professionals is truly one of the highlights of our summer at BASF in Geismar,” said Jerry Lebold, senior vice president and general manager of BASF’s Geismar site. “When these students spend their summer interning with us, they are gaining educational and professional experiences that give them an advantage when they graduate and pursue careers in the industry.”
BASF hosts interns who are majoring in the engineering disciplines including mechanical, electrical, industrial, computer, or chemical; environmental, health and internal safety; and process or instrumentation technology. Each intern is assigned responsibilities related to their chosen discipline.
Employee mentors guide students through projects and provide them with counsel about career opportunities. Interns also meet with site leaders who share their career experiences in manufacturing and the importance of diversity, inclusion and equity in the workplace.
Asea Summer interns working at BASF in Geismar include:
LSU
- Luke Anseman: Prairieville, data science
- Courtney Bourgeois: Prairieville, mechanical engineering
- Danielle Bryant: Shreveport, chemical engineering
- Seth Chiasson: Denham Springs, mechanical engineering
- Anthony Duong: Baton Rouge, computer science
- Tyler Faucheaux: Vacherie, chemical engineering
- Miguel Jasson: Holden, mechanical engineering
- Morgan Noel: Plaquemine, chemical engineering
- David Nguyen: Baton Rouge, industrial engineering
- Joshua Pforr: Baton Rouge, chemical engineering
- Jimmy Phan: Baton Rouge, electrical engineering
- Grace Salmon: Baton Rouge, chemical engineering
Louisiana Tech University
- Stephen Bovia: Maurepas, mechanical engineering
- Hayden Cashat: Prairieville, chemical engineering
- Cle’ Sanchez: Gonzales, mechanical engineering
Howard University
- LaDelwyn Mealey: Zachary, electrical engineering
Southeastern University
- Garrett Leeper: Gonzales, occupational safety, health and environmental
- Texas Agricultural & Mechanical University
- Jonathan Guentzel: Prairieville, mechanical engineering
River Parishes Community College
- Bailey Parr: St. Amant, instrumentation and electrical technology
- Malik Winey: Darrow, instrumentation and electrical technology
- Colin Woods: Baton Rouge, process technology
- Jannel Joseph: Baton Rouge, process technology
Internal
- Austin Bordelon: Ponchatoula, process technology
ITI Technical College
- Dionte Johnson: Baton Rouge, instrument and control systems
- Christal Bell: Baton Rouge, ITI, process technology
- Taylor Clotiaux: Geismar, ITI, process technology
- Patricia Street: Baton Rouge, ITI, process technology
- Christopher West: Baton Rouge, process technology
Baton Rouge Community College
- Jermaine Johnekins: Baton Rouge, process technology
Remington College
- Donald Cage: Sorrento, process technology
The summer internship program at the Geismar site is part of BASF’s local workforce development efforts to attract and retain top, diverse talent.