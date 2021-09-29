Keep Louisiana Beautiful will hold its annual State Conference and Everyday Hero Awards Luncheon on Oct. 13-14 in Baton Rouge at the Hilton Capitol Center.
Individuals, municipalities, businesses and organizations interested in working toward a greener, cleaner, more beautiful Louisiana are encouraged to attend by registering at keeplouisianabeautiful.org, a news release said. The registration fee for the two-day conference is $135.
State, regional and national experts and program managers will gather to present and share best practices and programs to improve sustainability, prevent litter, promote citizens engagement and environmental stewardship, and increase recycling.
Organizers are monitoring federal, state and local COVID-19 public health communications, and in the interest of safety for all attendees, presenters and staff, the event will strictly adhere to all federal, state and local COVID-19 guidelines, protocols and mandates, the release said.
Sessions include:
- Keep America Beautiful national litter study results
- Programs highlighting successful festival sustainability programs, community gardens and glass recycling
- Louisiana Stormwater Coalition initiatives
- How to start a community recycling drop-off program
- University affiliates
- Professional development track covering: best practices for a strong board of directors; recruiting, managing and retaining volunteers; and how to write a winning grant proposal.
The second day of the conference culminates with keynote speaker Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser at the awards luncheon honoring outstanding affiliates, community organizations, youth, corporate partners and individuals that go above and beyond to keep their communities clean and beautiful.