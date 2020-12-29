In partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard, Ascension Parish is offering free COVID-19 testing to residents at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, Parish President Clint Cointment said.
Testing resumed on Dec. 21 and continued through Dec. 23. Testing is set from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 30.
Starting Jan. 4, and continuing as long as possible, testing will be available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The testing location is Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales, near the water tower. Residents will be tested while they stay in their vehicles. Walks-ups will not be turned away, but drive-thru testing is preferred. Those seeking tests should enter through the front gate, follow signage to the right for the testing area, and then exit through the same front entrance.
Those wishing to be tested are encouraged to preregister at www.Health.QuestDiagnostics.com/STLOU. Registration also will be available on-site. The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose which will be observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly. The sample will then be dropped into a sealed sample at the site.
Those being tested will need to wear a mask and socially distant at the test site. Test results will be sent through the secure MyQuest online portal or app.