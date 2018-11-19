GONZALES — Two political action committees on different sides of a proposed hotel-motel tax for Gonzales are planning to get their messages out this week in time for early voting.

The proposed 2 percent, hotel-motel occupancy tax, is expected to raise $500,000 a year in perpetuity and would go toward a conference center near La. 30. The proposal is on the Dec. 8 ballot; early voting is Saturday through Dec. 1, excluding Sunday.

In favor of the proposal is the PACE Group of Gonzales, with resident Marie Broussard as chair and Gonzales City Councilman Neal Bourque as treasurer.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The PACE Group, with a budget of about $4,000, and about $2,000 of that spent through October, according to the Louisiana Ethics Board, is mailing flyers and has put some signs up in Gonzales, Mayor Barney Arceneaux said.

"It's not going to cost citizens a dime," the mayor said of the proposed tax.

An existing 2-percent hotel-motel tax in the parish provides revenue to the Ascension Parish Tourism Commission.

Gonzales City Council takes next step to get hotel-motel tax on ballot GONZALES — The Gonzales City Council took the next step this week in getting a 2 percent hotel-motel tax that would finance, build, maintain a…

Against the proposed tax is Ascension Lodging, formed last month by 17 local hotel properties and the Houmas House Plantation in Darrow, said Ash Patel, chairman of the committee.

With a budget of approximately $11,000, Patel said, the committee has hired a marketing firm, Gagliano Group in Hammond, to launch a campaign against the tax through social media, newspaper ads and direct mail.

"We want to educate the community," said Patel, president of the Tower Investment Group, which has hotels in Gonzales and other locations in Ascension Parish.

The mayor, Patel said, "didn't really speak to any of the hoteliers about it."

"It will not help the hotels and will lose commercial business at the end," Patel said.

Gonzales hotels stay largely occupied on weekdays by employees of industrial plants and other businesses in the area that book rooms long-term and shop closely for favorable hotel rates, he said.

"We're going to end up giving the guests a discount to make costs the same and that won't help business," said Jigar Patel, treasurer of the Ascension Lodging political action committee.

Jigar Patel, no relation to Ash Patel, is president of Alliance Hospitality, which has a hotel property in Gonzales.

The two men point out there are convention centers in either direction of Gonzales, in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas, and that many of the hotels in Gonzales can already accommodate meetings and conferences.

"We don't want empty buildings at the end of this," Ash Patel said.

City Councilman Neal M. Bourque, with the pro-tax PACE Group, said a convention center would be a "big plus for us," bringing in visitors and benefiting hotels, restaurants and stores.

Marie Broussard, PACE Group's chair, said the center would be a venue for large meetings and small conventions and "can be an economic engine for the City of Gonzales."

"I think overall it's a great opportunity but ultimately it will be the citizens of the city of Gonzales who decide and should decide," she said.

Ash Patel said, "All we want to do is educate the community. If they vote yes or no, that's the community (will). We just want our side of the story heard."