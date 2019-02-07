Thursday
Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/mayonnaise/mustard, potato salad, fresh fruit
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales Senior Center
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville Senior Center
Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Friday
Menu: Barbecue bone-in chicken, au gratin potatoes, southern green beans, whole-wheat bread, orange, margarine
Craft, Cards, Games: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold/Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donalsonville
Karaoke: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Monday
Menu: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, buttered cabbage, carrots, white roll, oatmeal cookie snack cake, margarine
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales, Sponsor — Azalea Estates
Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donalsonville
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Dominoes: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Tuesday
Menu: Country beef vegetable stew with brown rice, chuckwagon corn, whole-wheat bread, fruit punch, margarine
Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Wednesday
Menu: Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, whole-wheat crackers, cake
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Gonzales
Crafts: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Canasta: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Birthday Party: 10:15 a.m., Gonzales, Sponsor — Gonzales Healthcare
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Feb. 14
Menu: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread, variety snack cake
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Gonzales
Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales
Valentine's Day Party: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales