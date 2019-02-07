Thursday

Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/mayonnaise/mustard, potato salad, fresh fruit

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales Senior Center

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville Senior Center

Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Friday

Menu: Barbecue bone-in chicken, au gratin potatoes, southern green beans, whole-wheat bread, orange, margarine

Craft, Cards, Games: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold/Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donalsonville

Karaoke: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Monday

Menu: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, buttered cabbage, carrots, white roll, oatmeal cookie snack cake, margarine

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales, Sponsor — Azalea Estates

Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donalsonville

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Dominoes: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Tuesday

Menu: Country beef vegetable stew with brown rice, chuckwagon corn, whole-wheat bread, fruit punch, margarine

Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Wednesday

Menu: Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, whole-wheat crackers, cake

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Gonzales

Crafts: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Canasta: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Birthday Party: 10:15 a.m., Gonzales, Sponsor — Gonzales Healthcare

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Feb. 14

Menu: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread, variety snack cake

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Gonzales

Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales

Valentine's Day Party: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

For information, call Donaldsonville Senior Center at (225) 473-3789 or Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750.

Tags

View comments