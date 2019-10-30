The Rotary Club of Gonzales will host High Hopes for High Heels Nov. 7 to raise money for the March of Dimes.
It is the 17th year for this annual event where the women are served by “celebrity” men in tuxes.
The event, at the Clarion Inn in Gonzales, begins with a silent auction and is highlighted by a chance to unlock the treasure chest containing an expensive piece of jewelry.
The event typically has an average of 275 women business and community leaders, and women Rotarians attend.
Rotary Club of Gonzales President Dale Doty said money raised at last year’s gala went to educate local nurses, doctors and clinicians, through a continuing education course held in September at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension.
In addition to the ticket sales, live and silent auctions, much of the funds raised comes from local businesses and individuals who sponsor the event.