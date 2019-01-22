GONZALES - The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Gonzales Police Department are asking for the public's help in investigating a suspicious fire at a Gonzales home that also had been the scene of a crime investigation.
The fire broke out on Dec. 29 at an unoccupied home in the 600 block of East Neal Street in Gonzales where there had been a crime investigation earlier the same week, the Fire Marshal's Office said in a news release.
Investigators found the fire contained several areas of origin, classifying it as arson.
Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to call the Fire Marshal's Office arson hotline at 1-800-256-5452 or on the website lasfm.org/ars_hottip.htm.
Crimestoppers can also be called at (225) 344-7867.