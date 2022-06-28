The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on June 16-23:
June 16
Warren, David: 8531 S. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans; Age: 62; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Falcon, Chad A.: 101 Oleander St., Donaldsonville; Age: 55; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery
Turner, Chris: 6145 La. 405, Donaldsonville; Age: 37; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Norris, Donald Ray: 12115 Peter Bourgeois Road, St. Amant; Age: 43; stop signs and yield signs, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Deamer, Brandon: 5930 Ingram Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant, in for court
Anderson, Quinton Dion: 303 W. Second St., Donaldsonville; Age: 27;
possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), flight from an officer, stop signs and yield signs
Nicholas, Chris: 432 Corrine Court; Age: 21; parole violation, battery of a dating partner
Gueldner, Dustin: 11469 Gator Lane, Gonzales; Age: 24; domestic abuse battery
Fisher, Jacob Denson: 23000 Walker South Road, Walker; Age: 51; hold for other agency, criminal trespass/all other theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Tucker, Derricka: 618 Dixy Drive, town not available; Age: 25; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Khumdee, Tyler Ekajit: 2203 S. Ringer Ave., Gonzales; Age: 30; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
June 17
Turner, Yaden Najori: 3707 Baker Drive, Houma; Age: 20; two counts distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, reckless operation
Jones, Tyron D.: 47021 La. 22, No. 9, St. Amant; Age: 34; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, resisting an officer, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motordriven cycles
Nicholas, Monchel Ann: 2138 S. Commerce Ave., No. 2, Gonzales; Age: 35; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, surety
Murphy, Vonda: 14516 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age: 43; domestic abuse battery
Materre, Lloyd A.: 610 Veterans Blvd., Donaldsonville; Age: 60; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
London, Kyle Vachon: 610 Fifth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 24; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, surety, in for court
Randol Jr., Cecil William: 1303 S. Lexington Ave, Gonzales; Age: 33; operating vehicle while license is suspended, child passenger restraint system, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-child endangerment law
Eppinett, Tanner Chase: 38340 duplessis Road, Prairieville; Age: 26; failure to appear-bench warrant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Noble, Jan Randall: 17166 Trinidad Drive, Prairieville; Age: 56; aggravated criminal damage to property
Hodges, Shawn Daniel: 13459 Crawford Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; bond revocation, theft less than $1,000
All, Ronald J.: 13318 Ellis P. Babin Road, Gonzales; Age: 63; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Cantrelle Jr., Walter A.: 1317 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 69; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Tatney, Dante' Lacurt: 5380 Betty Martin Road, Carville; Age: 20; theft less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, general speed law
June 18
Townsend, Christy: 40017 Coontrap Road, Gonzales; Age: 32; domestic abuse battery; child endangerment
Simmons, Mickey Jermell: 800 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age: 35; bicycles-front lamps/rear lamps/side/and rear reflectors, flight from an officer
Scott, Dequisha D.: 43083 Weber City Road, Gonzales; Age: 26; failure to appear-bench warrant, terrorizing, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Alsay, Paul J.: 700 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; Age: 58; resisting an officer, bicycle helmets/restraining seats/riding on roadways and bicycle paths, traffic laws apply to persons riding bicycles, bicycles-front lamps/rear lamps/side/and rear reflectors
Lejeune, Morgan Clair: 1003 W. 3rd St., Crowley; Age: 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
June 19
Gradney, Christopher J.: 1114 E. Sybil Ave., Gonzales; Age: 30; careless operation, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, Manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, operating while intoxicated-first
Ramirez, Pedro L.: 15330 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville; Age: 28; failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Sincere, Breeze Michael: 733 S. Elliston Drive, Gonzales; Age: 19; possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, violations of protective orders, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Guitreau, Antoinette Hazel: 39310 Camp Drive, Prairieville; Age: 50; identity theft
Coleman, Christopher: 3085 Robinson Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 31; illegal possession of stolen firearms, domestic abuse aggravated assault-child endangerment, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Stonkus, Alexa Brynn: 40313 Jack LeBlanc Road, Gonzales; Age: 31; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Wells, Anna Jean: 12504 Robert Duplessis Lane, Gonzales; Age: 39; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, theft less than $1,000
Allbritton, Andrea Michelle: 42176 Stone Ridge Ave., Prairieville; Age: 41; domestic abuse battery
Allbritton, Michael David: 42176 Stone Ridge Ave., Prairieville; Age: 47; domestic abuse battery
Gautreaux, Barry Wayne: 13070 Carrie Lane, Geismar; Age: 47; simple battery, cruelty to animals-simple, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, resisting a police officer with force or violence
June 20
Bourgeois, Trish M.: 43083 Weber City Road, Gonzales; Age: 46; cruelty to juveniles
Negron, Amanda Patricia: 5224 Galaxy Blvd., Darrow; Age: 33; aggravated battery
Whittington, Brodnick Austin: 7149 Community St., St. James; Age: 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motordriven cycles
Smith, Shawn Jerome: 2281 Acosta Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 42; probation violation parish, operating while intoxicated-second, operating vehicle while license is suspended, resisting an officer
Shavers, Karonte Edtrell: 2705 Amanda Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 18; possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Williams, Daniel Christopher: 920 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 27; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Elliot, Michael: 11323 Gapway Road, Andrews, South Carolina; Age: 30; fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Jones, Tabitha: 13489 Chase St., Gonzales; Age: 20; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Jackson, Jontielle: 40518 Pearl Road, Prairieville; Age: 21; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Harris, Stanford: 1736 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 64; failure to appear-bench warrant
June 21
Ficklin Jr., William Darryl: 19755 Feraci Road, Livingston; Age: 32; theft less than $1,000, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin
Kensie, Demaricus D.: 1331 N. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Apt. 10, Baton Rouge; Age: 34; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Duplessis, James Edward: 14239 Martin Moran Road, Gonzales; Age: 40; surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Soileau, Brittany Mae: 37313 La. 74, No. 153, Geismar; Age: 23; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Albritton, Cory Michael: 40134 Woodland Ave., Gonzales; Age: 31; resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery
Cuti, Charles V.: 43443 R. Daigle Road, Gonzales; Age: 51; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Sizemore, Dennis Loyd: 107 Aundria Drive, Lafayette; Age: 51; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, two counts criminal conspiracy, theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000
Johnson Jr., Mark: 1002 Kenilworth Parkway, No. 220, Baton Rouge; Age: 23; illegal carrying of weapons, failure to appear-bench warrant
Washington, Frank: 6197 Tezcuco Court; Age: 62; aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal carrying of weapons
Riley, Serhia: 921 W. Tony St., Gonzales; Age: 26; criminal abandonment, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
June 22
Delmore Jr., Lannis Paul: 38219 Hidden Point Ave., Geismar; Age: 40; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, park operating curfew
Lee, Rose M.: 198 W. Railroad St., Gonzales; Age: 51; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Ortiz Benitez, Cesar Benitez: 47021 La. 22, No. 16, St. Amant; Age: 27; domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim
Gilcrease, Madison E.: 47021 La. 22, No. 16, St. Amant; Age: 26; domestic abuse battery
Chedville, Chris: 11053 George Lambert Road, St. Amant; Age: 59; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Garrison, Aquindice: 300 W. Tenth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 31; criminal trespass/all other
Clifton, Rebecca L.: 7322 La. 1 S, Belle Rose; Age: 44; criminal trespass/all other
Cutforth, Dustin W.: 7940 Jefferson Highway, No. 205, Baton Rouge; Age: 41; three counts violations of protective orders
Carter, James Noel: 607 Fifth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 43; domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders
Ebbs, Roger A.: 13639 Henry Drive, Denham Springs; Age: 61; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple battery, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Earl Sr., Rodney Kevin: 2228 S. Burnside Ave., No. 241, Gonzales; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant
Johnson, Kashod: 3734 La. 1 S, Donaldsonville; Age: 29; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Bostwick, Owen Kennedy: 15070 La. 73, Prairieville; Age: 60; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction