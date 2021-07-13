Qualifying dates set for justice of the peace, 3rd Justice Court
Ascension Parish Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna has announced the dates for qualifying as a candidate for the justice of the peace for 3rd Justice Court. Qualifying will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 14-16, 2021 at the Clerk’s Office, 607 E. Worthey St., first floor, Gonzales.
The cost for qualifying is $150 for those registered as Democrat or Republican and $75 for all others payable in cash, cashier’s check or money order to the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court.
The primary election is scheduled for Oct. 9 and the general election is Nov. 13.
For information, call the Clerk’s Office at (225) 621-8400, ext. 304.
Ascension debris pickup final pass begins
The Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced that the last pass for flood debris removal begins Wednesday, July 14.
Residents who have flood debris that needs to be picked up are asked to call the Citizens Service Center during normal business hours at (225) 450-1200.
Residents are reminded to place debris in the road and street rights of way. Debris crews cannot go onto private property to retrieve debris. This applies only to construction debris, such as building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, mattresses and plumbing.
Appliances and white goods, such as freezers, refrigerators, and washer and dryers will not be picked up; owners must dispose of that individually. Residents can dispose of their white goods by dropping them off at the Ascension Parish Recycling Center, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Bankruptcy, consumer law workshop
If you are dealing with a bankruptcy decision or need to dispute a collection agency claim, a bankruptcy and consumer law seminar presented by Southeast Louisiana Legal Services attorney Jason Stinnett may help. Set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, learn about financial solutions to help with these decisions either on Zoom or at Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales.
Southeast Louisiana Legal Services fights for fairness in the justice system. Registration is required. To register to attend either in person or on Zoom, call (225) 647-3955.
Author Nathan J. Rabalais visits library
Join author Nathan J. Rabalais as he visits Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales at 2 p.m. July 24 to discuss his recent book, "Folklore Figures of French and Creole Louisiana." In this book, Rabalais examines the impact of Louisiana’s diverse cultural and ethnic groups on folklore characters and motifs during the 18th and 19th centuries. Rabalais points to the development of an altered moral economy in Cajun and Creole folk tales. Some elements of Louisiana’s folklore tradition, such as the rougarou and cauchemar, remain an integral presence in the state’s cultural landscape, apparent in humor, popular culture, regional branding and children’s books.
Born in Eunice, Rabalais is the Joseph P. Montiel Assistant Professor of Francophone Studies at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He earned a Ph.D. in French studies at Tulane University and a Doctorat en lettres et langues from the Université de Poitiers. Rabalais also directed "Finding Cajun," a documentary film on cultural identity in Louisiana.
A book signing will follow the discussion. Registration is required. To register or for more information, call (225) 647-3955.
TOPS Club meets
Take off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville. Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.