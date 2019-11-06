Members of Gonzales Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3693 recently heard from Ascension Parish Assessor M.J. “Mert” Smiley, who discussed property tax exemptions available for qualifying disabled veterans and donated $500 toward replacing the post hall razed after August 2016 flooding.
Veterans with a 50% disability rating qualify for a freeze on the assessed value of their homes during reassessments. Veterans with 100% service-connected disability ratings are eligible a doubling of their homestead exemption from $75,000 to $150,000.