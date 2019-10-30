A mattress sale fundraiser for East Ascension High School will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the school gym, 612 E. Worthey Road, in Gonzales.
More than 28 name-brand models will be available for customers to check out. The beds come in all sizes, are new, made to order, have factory warranties and are priced lower than retail, a news release said. Delivery and financing options are available.
The brands include Simmons Beautyrest, Southerland, Malouf, IntelliBED, Beautyrest Black and Wellsville. Pillows, sheets, frames and adjustable power bases will also be available.
Every purchase benefits the students and programs at East Ascension High School. East Ascension High School has raised more than $185,000 with this event over the past seven years.