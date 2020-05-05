Gonzales Spring Outdoor Farmers Market open for business
The Gonzales Outdoor Farmers Market is open every Saturday until beginning of August from 7 a.m. to noon at La. 621 and KC Road.
The market is also looking for farmers to sell produce at the weekly market.
The market is partnering with Tanger Mall to host the event in June and October.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/Hwy621OutdoorMarket/
Rural Roots of Jazz
The River Road African American Museum is missing all of its visitors and friends. So, the museum has decided to bring the museum to the public. The museum's newest exhibit is the Rural Roots of Jazz, which explores the talented musicians that came from the River Parishes and the Donaldsonville area.
Over the next few weeks, will share interviews from its founder Kathe Hambrick with various musicians, that have roots back to the River Parishes.
"The Rural Roots of Jazz exhibit at the RRAAM is sure to captivate you when you get a chance to visit again in person, but until then please enjoy the Rural Roots of Jazz virtually," according to a news release.
First up, meet Don Vappie by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xw_9CWHtZ54&t=18s.
Due to the coronavirus, the museum is offering tours on an appointment only basis.
The new normal
Thanks to all our readers who have reached out with well wishes, story ideas and information we can publish to keep everyone informed.
We can't wait to see how everyone celebrated Mother's Day. Please send us photos and info from the big day.
We wanted to remind everyone of our new publication date; which has been moved to Wednesdays.
While there are fewer events to share with our readers, we do want to continue our commitment to spreading the word of news happening despite the closure of schools, churches and business. Please send us photos and information on how your family or organization is dealing with the stay-at-home policy.
Email ascension@theadvocate.com or call (225) 603-1998.
We're working from home, like most of you, but we are on the job.