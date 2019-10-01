GONZALES — The exodus of residents from flood-prone East Silverleaf Street to new homes is moving forward as officials seek to restore the property to its natural state as wetlands.

By September's end, the last of the property owners still mulling over whether to accept purchase offers from the federal government to buy their homes had taken a leap of faith and signed on.

"As of this morning, all 41 agreements have been signed," Gonzales City Engineer Jackie Baumann told City Council members at their meeting on Sept. 23.

"We did the hardest part," she said.

From the beginning of the process that began two years ago with the Emergency Watershed Protection Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the caveat has been that every one of the property owners had to accept the federal offers or the buyout wasn't going to happen.

The buyout would mean all traces of mankind would be removed from the area and the former Silverleaf Street would be restored to the wetlands it was carved from by a developer in the 1980s.

Not even the street itself would remain behind for any hold-outs.

"I'm glad we've gotten to the point where everybody is all on board," resident Herb "June" Smith said Friday. "I'm so extremely happy about the buyouts."

"I think, for the most part, people are happy with their offers," said Smith, who built a two-story house with his wife on Silverleaf Street, in the southeastern part of Gonzales, more than 20 years ago.

The buyout process, which includes homes and lots, isn't over yet. It willl take another nine months to a year for all the closings on the property sales to happen, Gonzales City Engineer Jackie Baumann said.

Smith said he and his wife haven't started looking at other places where they might want to live.

"We were waiting on everybody's approval before finalizing our personal situation," he said.

People don't have to buy a new home with the money they receive from the USDA.

Some Silverleaf residents were also eligible for Restore Louisiana funds; if the USDA offer for their home didn't meet a certain per-square-foot amount, the Restore program makes up the gap.

For those receiving Restore funds, their new address, whether it's an apartment or a family member's home, can't be in a flood zone, according to the program's guidelines, Baumann said.

"The goal is to get them into a better situation," she said.

Tracy and Paul Babineaux bought their home on Silverleaf Street at auction in April 2016 and restored it just in time to see it swallowed up in the devastating flood that followed three months later.

They know their situation in the neighborhood is unique.

With offers from the USDA based on pre-flood home values, the formerly abandoned home the Babineauxs bought didn't bring as high an offer as a property that had long been lived in and cared for, Tracy Babineaux said.

The Babineauxs have been approved to receive Restore Louisiana funds, as well, "but we still have mixed feelings about it," Paul Babineaux said.

"It's been a very unusual situation," said Tracy, who's known on the street for the eye-catching flower garden she keeps in front of the couple's home.

"If we could just lift up this neighborhood and take it to higher ground, it'd be perfect," she said.