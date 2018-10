Ascension Catholic High School honored its 1968 and 1973 football teams during halftime of the Bulldogs' game Oct. 19. The school hosted a reunion for all coaches, players, managers, cheerleaders and statisticians representing the two successful teams. The 1973 team was one of three teams in school history to win a state championship. The 1968 team was undefeated in the regular season and appeared in the playoffs.