The Louisiana Veterans Foundation Scholarship Program, created to provide undergraduate educational opportunities to Louisiana veterans, their families and the families of active duty military personnel, recently awarded three scholarships.
Mother and son, Angela Duffy and Logan Duffy each received $1,500 on Aug. 10, and Berkley Parent received $1,500 on Aug. 13.
All three are eligible to receive the scholarship for up to four years of undergraduate studies.
The program said in a news release that much of the funds raised to provide these scholarships were from residents of West Feliciana and Pointe Coupee parishes.
Berkley Parent
Berkley Parent is a junior at LSU and a 2016 graduate of Dutchtown High.
Her parents are Jeff and Lori Parent, of Prairieville. Her dad was a staff sergeant in the 159th Tactical Fighter Group in the Louisiana and Texas Air National Guards, serving as an armament systems specialist.
Berkley Parent is majoring in information systems and decision sciences, with a concentration in business intelligence.