The American Red Cross Youth has highlighted the volunteer work of Skye Taylor, of Gonzales, a sophomore at East Ascension High School, who is taking classes at River Parishes Community College through the Ascension Parish Early College Option.
Her parents are Richard and Michelle Taylor.
Taylor, 16, started the Red Cross Club at her high school and is an active participant in the Pillowcase Project, in which she teaches elementary school students about disaster preparedness.
“In my community, youth don’t see volunteering as something they can do," Taylor said, "but with the Red Cross Club, I can reach out to them and let them know that they, too, can make a difference in someone’s life.”
For information about youth volunteer opportunities with the Louisiana Capital Area chapter of the American Red Cross, call (225) 291-4533.