Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Feb. 17-19:
CIVIL SUITS
Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Michael Thomas, promissory note.
1st Franklin Financial Corp. v. Tiffany A. Woodard, promissory note.
Sondra Harris v. Medical Review Panel, Our Lady of The Lake Hospital Inc. dba Our Lady of The Lake Ascension Fka and St. Elizabeths Hospital, medical review panel.
State of Louisiana and Department of Transportation & Development v. Joel Robert, expropriation.
Taylar Cherice Bell v. Zayn Michael Peavy, Brenda Nicole Calloway and Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co., damages.
Church United Comm. Development United Works v. Lalumina LLC, open account.
Church United Comm. Development United Works v. Forrest Scott Fencing Inc., open account.
Sophia (individual on behalf of) Nguyen v. Hunter Sholar and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
State of Louisiana and Department of Transportation & Development v. A & T Robert Enterprises LLC and Partnership LP Acme, expropriation.
Lisa Landry Nicholson v. Spectrum Analytics LLC, wrongful discharge.
Bank of America NA v. Ashley Michelle Henk, open account.
Carnita Jackson v. Dawn Sharp and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
21st Mortgage Corp. v. Amant Barbara J. ST., executory process.
Discover Bank v. Jill D. Swindle, open account.
21st Mortgage Corp. v. Stephen Ray Cernich, executory process.
Layne Christensen Co. v. Timberlane Country Club, Neighborhood Improve dba Timberlane Timberlane Golf & Recreation, breach of contract.
FAMILY SUITS
Archell Joseph, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Malcolm Joseph, child support.
Jacoy Payne, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jason Johnson Sr., child support.
Samantha Martin, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Nicholas Martin, child support.
Cody Robillard, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Casey Robillard, child support.
Catherine Denise Martin v. Kenneth Neal Martin, divorce.
Brianna Melancon Leteff v. Cade Matthew Leteff, divorce.
Douglas Carmichael Davis v. Kanada Raynell Davis, divorce.
Heidy Montoya Corrales v. Ronald Maradiaga Pinel, divorce.
Jessie Cyril Louque v. Sheri Stein Louque, divorce.
Amber Desiree Phillips v. Michael Shaun Phillips, divorce.
James Labarron Drumgole v. Kerryann Patricia Drumgole, divorce.