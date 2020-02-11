The water in a small section of Donaldsonville has been found safe to drink and a boil advisory was lifted for the area late Tuesday morning, Ascension Parish officials said.
A water main break on Williams Street in Donaldsonville required repairs that led to water service being shut off briefly Monday, raising the risk of contamination.
The precautionary boil advisory issued Monday afternoon affected customers on Williams, St. Vincent and St. Patrick streets inside the city, parish officials have said.
But water samples taken by the Louisiana Department of Health were negative for contaminants and the water has been deemed safe to drink, officials said.
Parish Utilities of Ascension, a parish government utility that runs the city water system, has also flushed freshly chlorinated water through the water distribution system, parish officials added.
Those with questions should call the Ascension Parish Utilities Department at (225) 450-1071.