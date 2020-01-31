GONZALES — Another of new Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment's top managers got some face time with the Parish Council this week as the new administration continues to make personnel moves.
Ricky Compton, the former parish planning director for eight years in Ascension, is back in a still not-fully-defined upper management role. But a council panel learned one of his oversight jobs will be seeing through Cointment's priorities for parish recreation.
Councilman Aaron Lawler called up Compton Thursday night for a brief impromptu chat while he sat in the council chambers at the end of Recreation Director B.J. Romano's presentation to the Council Recreation Committee.
Amid some controversy, Compton had been pushed out of parish government in first half of 2016 during the start of former Parish President Kenny Matassa's administration after falling out with Matassa and running afoul of one of his donors. Several months afterward, Compton joined BREC where he had been assistant director of park operations for nearly four years.
He told the panel he plans to take what he learned at BREC to make Ascension's recreation program more effective and efficient.
Compton, who has a background in urban planning and landscape architecture and is from Ascension, said that people talk a lot in recreation about "turf, trash and toilets," but it's time to get beyond that toward more ambitious goals.
"We need to start talking about programming. We need to start talking about where we fall in a national standard. Where are we deficient? Is it acreage? Is it facilities? Is it the dollars that we're spending? I'm going to tell you right now, it's all of the above," he said Thursday night in Gonzales. "And how do we attack those issues in a time-effective, cost-effective, fiscally responsible way?"
Cointment later called Compton a "superstar" who didn't need to be micromanaged.
"This is a guy that takes the lead on a lot of these things, very innovative ideas, not only in what's possible but also saving money as well, so I've been really impressed," Cointment said.
Compton will have to use that penny-pinching innovation to great effect.
He is transitioning from BREC, which has a dedicated property tax and had $70.3 million in spending in 2018 on more than 180 parks, to Ascension Parish. Ascension annually sets aside about $2.3 million a year for recreation from the all-purpose general fund and has no dedicated revenue source.
Compton told the committee he wouldn't get into his specific goals yet until he spelled them out for Cointment. But council members, a few of whom welcomed his return to parish government, shared some of their priorities, including programming for older residents and better access and activities for residents with physical and mental disabilities.
With prompting from Lawler, who noted earlier in the meeting that a light pole had recently fallen at a parish park, Compton said he was certified as a playground safety inspector and planned to train the recreation staff to do those inspections at parish parks.
He said all the parish's parks are deficient and that he planned to come to the council with a cost to bring each park up to code.
"You know it's not going to happen overnight, but it is something that we're going to work towards," he said.