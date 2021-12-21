Most will agree that 2021 was an odd year filled with disasters, the coronavirus and changes to our regular routines.
Many of Ascension's popular events were canceled in 2020 and efforts were made to bring back these happening in 2021. In many cases, this meant face coverings, social distancing and limited crowds.
But through it all, our photographers were able to capture the year in photos. For the next few weeks we're bringing you our favorite photos taken by Advocate staff photographers, part-time photographers and our readers.
January
The year was kicked off on the last day of 2020 when the Laiche and Duplessis families rang in the New Year by burning a dumpster — a dumpster fire. The family's annual celebration was limited due to the coronavirus, but the bonfire tradition of constructing and burning a nontraditional bonfire lived on. The family said it seemed fitting to end the year by burning a giant dumpster.
January is livestock exhibition time and the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center was again the location of the Ascension Parish Livestock Association 4H/FFA Parish Livestock Show. Photographer Morgan Werther capture a moment between exhibitor Jorja Kling and her cow, Misty, in the barns before exhibition.
February
Community Sections Editor Darlene Denstorff headed out in February for a small Mardi Gras parade at Francois Bend in Gonzales. Beads, stuffed animals and toys were tossed and the music played while the Krewe of Francois Mardi Gras rolled through the halls of the Gonzales facility.
March
We encourage local groups and schools to submit photos from community activities and events. We received some photos from Shell Chemical Geismar and Gonzales Middle School from a clean up day at the middle school. Shell employees spent a Saturday in March sprucing up the school's courtyard.
Rabbits were hopping in their cages and the two-legged Easter Bunny sat for photos with children Saturday during St. Amant Future Farmers of America's Plant Sale and Farmers Market. Arts and crafters sold spring items, several farmers sold vegetables and a petting zoo was featured. The St. Amant FFA sold plants and trees. The event raised money for FFA projects.
April
Dutchtown High's Ariane Linton was named Outstanding Female Track Performer on April 8 for her outing at Episcopal's Jostens Invitational at Episcopal High School in Baton Rouge. Linton, recovering from a hamstring injury, won the 100 and 200.
In April, Gonzales Garden Club member Janis Poche shared her knowledge of herbs with fellow members. It was the first meeting since the start of the pandemic that allowed club members to meet in person. The club members met in a large room and practiced social distancing.