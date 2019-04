Gonzales Middle School Bulldog Buck Bonanza winners in March include Cayden Moore, front left, and Colin Daigle, front right. In the second row are Ja'kobi Martin, La'Janaye Ealy, Leele Ethridge, Brendan Thomas and Avelardo Bernardino. In the third row are Sulmy Vasques, Jaidyn Shivers, A'laysha Aubert and Nehemiah King. In the fourth row are principal Lori Charlet, Mia Taylor, Kendra Landry, Dekarre Colar, Alexander Andrade, Clayton Marix and assistant principal Chazz Watson.