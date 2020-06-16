The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on June 4-11:
June 4
Jones, Marlene Mills: 52; 1301 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; second degree battery
Williams, Wilson: 51; 917 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; negligent injuring, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000 (felony)
Ferrell, Bobby Tyronn: 23; 3527 Montford St., Jefferson; hold for other agency, second degree murder
Guitreau, Scott Lloyd: 39; 12202 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant; extortion
Songy, Lance S.: 37; 2137 S. Commerce Ave., Gonzales; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Belton, Clifton: 60; 3057 Elgon St., Baton Rouge; hold for other agency, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000 (felony)
Williams, Jada Irielle: 18; 3181 Robinson Lane, Donaldsonville; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor), criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, disturbing the peace/simple assault, second degree battery
June 5
Jones, Anthony: 39; 1007 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; violations of protective orders
Ezeff, Edwin Evan: 40; 38113 Stanley St., Prairieville; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Irwin, Brandon Steven: 33; 18057 Wood Haven Drive, Prairieville; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams (misdemeanor)
Prieskop, David Addison: 33; 13066 Depen St., Gonzales; prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams (misdemeanor), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Matthews, Terra Dwanique: 23; 225 Warrington Dr., New Orleans; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
June 6
Everett, Tyler J.: 22; 13390 J B Templet Road, Gonzales; prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance (felony), security required, driver must be licensed, owner to secure registration, violations of registration provisions
Claude, Jean: 35; homeless; misrepresentation during booking, vagrancy/drunkenness
Boudy, Michael D.: 39; 39235 West Lane, Prairieville; domestic abuse battery
June 7
James, Bruce Edmond: 31; 770 Douglas Andrew Ave., Gonzales; careless operation, no motor vehicle insurance, hit-and-run driving, possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance , operating while intoxicated-1st offense (misdemeanor), possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance (felony), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of heroin
Beaureau, Jonathan Wayne: 39; 44383 Bureau St., Sorrento; state probation violation, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, second or subsequent offenses, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance , possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of heroin, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, false certificates, expired driver’s license, tail lamps
Nicholas, Anthony Davis: 53; 35114 La. 1 N, Donaldsonville; failure to appear-bench warrant, driver must be licensed, careless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-1st offense (misdemeanor)
June 8
Price, Kelly Lee Ann: 37; 37113 White Road No. 1, Prairieville; failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000 (felony)
Johnson, Corsica Shontrell: 33; 1707 Joseph St., Donaldsonville; failure to appear-bench warrant
Roberson, Phillip, Jr.: 37; 41146 Rhea St., Gonzales; domestic abuse battery
Horne, Festus Lane: 40; 17329 Lake St., Prairieville; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
June 9
Thompson, Tyras: 23; 9445 Williams Road, Gonzales; state probation violation, driver must be licensed, owner to secure registration, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, maximum speed limit, flight from an officer (misdemeanor), reckless operation, improper display of temporary license plate, temporary registration plates issued by dealers
Bowens, Maurice Xavier: 27; 4747 Southpark Dr., Baton Rouge; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor)
McGehee, Sacha Riff: 42; 925 D Ave., Bogalusa; in for court, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000 (felony), theft $1,000 but less than $5,000 (felony), monetary instrument abuse
Guillot, Lacy E.: 36; 6568 La. 1, Belle Rose; prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone)
Theriot, Cody: 40; 322 Shell Beach Road, Pierre Part; state probation violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of heroin, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle while license is suspended, expired moving vehicle inspection, failure to appear-bench warrant
McKnight, Paige: 26; 2615 Washington St., Baton Rouge; theft less than $1,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000 (felony)
Rodrigue, Bobby G.: 32; 2020 S. Veterans Blvd. Apt 424, Gonzales; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, domestic abuse battery/strangulation (felony)
June 10
Brewer, Roland E, Jr.: 51; 2420 W. Orice Roth Road Unit A, Gonzales; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Nicholas, Lucas: 39; 517 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; vagrancy, resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, failure to appear-bench warrant
Gaines, Preston: 23; 18096 FOREST HILLS Drive, Prairieville; Domestic Abuse Battery
Wilson, Iyanika Drinaya: 25; 1608 Rose Lane, Gramercy; theft less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery, home invasion (battery)
Wright, Randall: 33; 11389 George Lambert Road, St. Amant; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery; strangulation (felony)
London, Carlin Nolando: 32; 718 E. Great Haven St., Gonzales; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
Williams, Shereba: 27; 16426 Vermillion Drive, Baton Rouge; prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), disturbing the peace violent & tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Jordan, Deidra Dawn: 39; 11409 Old Pecan Lane, Gonzales; fugitive-other state jurisdiction, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Nicholas, Lucas: 39; 517 St Patrick St., Donaldsonville; bond revocation, begging, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Bennett, David D, Jr.: 36; 208 Bourg St., Donaldsonville; Possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (hydrocodone), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
June 11
Richardson, Michael J.: 37; 15449 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville; simple assault, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant