Ascension Parish's regional pump station continued operations on Friday as more thunderstorms are expected through the weekend after heavy rain on Thursday.
Parish officials said they have also set up sandbag locations for the weekend.
Rain gauges in St. Amant, Galvez and Geismar recorded six inches of rain after Thursday's downpour, while one in Gonzales recorded 3.4 inches, parish officials said in a statement.
Parish President Clint Cointment said in a statement that parish had been told by the National Weather Service that the Thursday evening rainfall could reach 2 to 3 inches.
But when the rain started to fall and radar show more was on the way, parish officials decided to turn on the pumps at the Marvin J. Braud Pumping Station.
The large station in the McElroy Swamp drains a central swath of eastern Ascension Parish, from Gonzales to St. Amant.
Sandbags are available at Jackie Robinson Park in Geismar, Stevens Park in St Amant, Fire District 1 on Airline Highway in Gonzales and the old parish barn on Church Street in Donaldsonville, parish officials said.
The Weather Service forecasts heavy rain Friday night and chances of rain through the weekend.
Cointment urged resident to rake and clear their culverts and ditches. He said Public Works crews are "inspecting and documenting issues."
"They are working around the clock,” he added.
Any requests for service should be made with the Citizens Service Center at (225) 450-1200.