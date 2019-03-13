Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Feb. 25-March 1:
CIVIL SUITS
Shawn Crocker v. Geico General Indemnity Co. and James Byrd, damages.
State of Louisiana v. Manuel Jacobs, forfeiture/seizure.
Marquetta Harris v. Steven McFarland, Delware Marine Services Inc, Specialty Insurance Co. Atlantic and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Cavalary SPV I LLC v. Mary Frank, open account.
Jefferson Financial Credit Union v. Laskeshia Joseph, promissory note.
V Purpera & Sons Lumber Co. Inc. v. UNR Hospitality LLC, open account.
Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union FKA and Jefferson Financial Credit Union v. Louis H. Rodrigue and Angela E. Rodrigue, promissory note.
First National Bank USA v. Shelly J. Kling and Effie Marie Hebert Kling, executory process.
Evanston Insurance Co. v. Coleman Roofing LLC, promissory note.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jesse Delaune, open account.
Republic Finance LLC v. Lionel Mickens Sr., executory judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Tremon Williams, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. James Olive, open account.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Derek M. Stevens, executory process.
Ashley Talley, state Department of Children and Family Services and Mahari Minor Talley v. Lawrence Scieneaux, UIFSA.
Patrick Wardrop v. Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Phillip B. Weber and Sarah L. Weber, damages.
Ashley Saylor v. State Farm Insurance Co. and Megan Jones, damages.
PNC Bank National Association v. Tolia Wiltz Duplessis aka Tolia D. Wiltz, executory process.
American Express National Bank v. Annie Mae Stephens, open account.
Bank of America NA v. Christel J. Gray, open account.
American Express National Bank v. Kristi J. Marbury, open account.
Discover Bank v. Irshondra N. Travis, open account.
Discover Bank v. Thomas E. Cocke Jr., open account.
Discover Bank v. Carrol M. Sumner, open account.
Radford Kemp and Shirley Kemp v. USAA General Indemnity Co., Chad G. Yammarino and Geico Choice Insurance Co., damages.
Brandon Stelly v. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
Citizens Bank and Trust Co. v. Cody W. Carlin, executory judgment.
First Guaranty Mortgage Corp. v. Brett K. Brown, executory process.
Us Bank National Association v. Winsted Thomas Dupont, executory process.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Carlos Licon Jr., executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Dwanda Lomas, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kendall Batiste, paternity.
Clawayne Selders, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Curtis Shepard, paternity.
Brillion Green, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jvez Hebert Sr., paternity.
State Department of Children and Family Services v. Rikki Dyson, child support.
Jaquilla Allen, state Department of Children and Family Services and Khloe Minor Stephens v. Jeremy Stephens, child support.
Sabrina Fisher, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Connor Bennett, child support.
Jessica Fournet, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Derek Couvillion, child support.
Twanrica Johnson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Corey Odom, child support.
Alexis Johnson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jayalyn Wilson, child support.
Kiara Hutchinson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Eric Turner, child support.
Moneika Houston, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kory Mitchell, child support.
Jennifer Solet, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Michael Porche, child support.
Kelly Young, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Corey Whitfield, child support.
Kierra Lawless, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Clyde Cooper Jr., child support.
Tracey Hernandez Gautreau v. Lane Anthony Gautreau, divorce.
Jaleesa Harris, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Davian Johnson, child support.
Brunetta Joseph, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kevin Valentine Sr., child support.
Jessica Leday, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Linton Edward, child support.
Tresha Melancon, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Rafael Limas, child support.
Hannah Castile v. John Shaffer, divorce.
Nkowan T. Diggs v. Jared S. Diggs, divorce.
Russell James Landry Jr. v. Angela Kay Hamilton Landry, divorce.
Shalita Brumfield v. Conrnell Brumfield, divorce.
Angela Garon Gauthier v. Paul Wayne Gauthier, divorce.
Nicholson II David Alton v. Lisa Landry Nicholson, divorce.
Kelsey Leigh Huff v. Kevin Huff Jr., divorce.
Amber Watson v. Kyle Watson, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Robert Harry Noonan
Succession of Mary Ann Himel
Succession of Gail Landry Giroir
Succession of Viola Scott
Succession of Ola Mae Waguespack Schexnaydre
Succession of Cecil Joseph Landry