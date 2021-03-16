Don't forget to vote
Saturday's election includes a race to fill Cedric Richmond seat in the House of Representatives and to elect town council members in Sorrento.
Party abbreviations: D-Democrat, R-Republican, I-Independent; L-Libertarian; NP-No Party.
MULTI-PARISH RACES
U.S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District
(Portions of Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, St. James and West Baton Rouge parishes, plus the New Orleans area)
Chelsea Ardoin, R
Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste, I
Claston Bernard, R
Troy A. Carter, D
Karen Carter Peterson, D
Gary Chambers Jr., D
Harold John, D
J. Christopher Johnson, D
Brandon Jolicoeur, NP
Lloyd M. Kelly, D
“Greg” Lirette, R
Mindy McConnell, Libertarian
Desiree Ontiveros, D
Jenette M. Porter, D
Sheldon C. Vincent Sr., R
Sorrento Town Council
(5 to be elected)
Randy Anny, D
Wanda LeBlanc Bourgeois, R
Chad Domingue, R
Darnell Gilbert Sr., D
Duane Humphrey, D
Patti Melancon Poche, D
Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to The Ascension Advocate are being changed. Starting this week, please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Sewer options discussions set
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Council are hosting a series of open houses to provide information about the proposal for transferring the parish sewer assets to National Water Infrastructure.
Parish resident will vote April 24 on the proposal. Meeting are set for 6 p.m. March 22 at Prairieville Middle School, April 7 at St. Amant Middle and April 19 at Dutchtown Middle. All meeting will be in the school gyms.
CareSouth distributing COVID-19 vaccine in Donaldsonville
CareSouth Medical and Dental is distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in the Donaldsonville area. The vaccinations are taking place at its Donaldsonville clinic, 904 Catalpa St.
Vaccines are by appointment only according to the state’s eligibility requirements. Call (225) 650-2000 to schedule an appointment.
Community members are asked to bring their insurance card and photo ID. If you don’t have insurance, CareSouth will cover the cost. There is no out of pocket expense.
COVID-19 vaccines offered at Ascension Parish Health Unit
The Ascension Parish Health Unit is administering the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19.
The vaccines are administered by appointment only at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 E. Ascension Complex Blvd., Gonzales, to those who meet the eligibility requirements established by the Louisiana Department of Health.
Those seeking vaccination must call (225) 450-1424 to make an appointment, and provide name, address, date of birth, telephone number and Medicare number if applicable.
For information about the vaccine and who is eligible to receive it, visit: https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.
Cara's House wants to egg your house
Volunteers with Cara's House, a nonprofit that operates the Ascension Animal shelter, is raising money by egging houses for Easter. Well, not exactly.
The group will fill your yard with stuffed eggs on Easter morning. You can order the service for $15 for 25 eggs, $30 for 50 eggs or $100 for 100 eggs.
Deadline to order is March 19. Visit carashouse.formstack.com/forms/egg_the_yard_2021 to register for the service.
Volunteers needed
Volunteers are needed for Ascension Parish's Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 3 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
To volunteer, call the Citizen Service Center at (225) 450-1200.