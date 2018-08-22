Jobs for America's Graduates recently honored two Ascension Public School employees for their work in the program, which is dedicated to preventing dropouts among young people who have serious barriers to graduation and/or employment.
Lowery Middle School's Monica Bell won the JAG Peak Performance Award and Donaldsonville High School's Tarleshia Miles received both the Outstanding JAG Specialist and 5-of-5 Award at the JAG conference in July.
Bell won the Peak Performance Award for exceeding the number of required contact hours with her students, a news release said. Bell documented 217 total hours, going above and beyond the 120 hours required for the year.
Miles was recognized as an Outstanding JAG Specialist for her efforts in reaching out to local areas and businesses in New Orleans. She also received a 5-of-5 Award for keeping up the JAG database in job placement of students, post-secondary education, military involvement and dropout prevention rate.