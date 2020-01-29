Nominations are open for Louisiana Wildlife Federation's 56th Conservation Achievement Awards. The program recognizes people and organizations making outstanding contributions to the natural resource welfare and environmental quality of their community, parish and the state, according to a news release.
Nominations are accepted for conservation achievement in 2019 in nine award categories: professional, volunteer, business, educator, elected official, communications, organization, youth and youth organization.
The nomination deadline is March 9. Nominations can be made online at lawildlifefed.org. People can call (225) 344-6707 or email lwf@lawildilfed.org for information.
The program recognizes significant efforts to conserve fish and wildlife resources, enhance opportunities for citizens to enjoy outdoor recreation, improve the quality of the environment, or educate and advocate on behalf of our natural resources in Louisiana.
Award recipients will be honored May 1 at a banquet at Ashley Manor in Baton Rouge.
Louisiana Wildlife Federation is a statewide nonprofit organization representing a broad constituency of conservationists including hunters, anglers, campers, birders, boaters, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts.