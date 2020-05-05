The Louisiana Regional Airport, in Gonzales, will receive $45,000 through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
The money, said U.S. Congressman Garret Graves, was awarded through a supplemental funding opportunity.
Of the funds, $40,500 will be used to reconstruct the airport's apron, which includes reconstructing 7,110 square yards of the existing apron pavement that has reached the end of its useful life. This grant funds the first phase, which consists of a preliminary engineering report.
The additional $4,500 in Cares Act Local Match was awarded through the AIP funding. These awards include additional contributions by the federal government, allowed by the CARES Act, in place of local match requirements.
These federal funds are part of the same $12 million AIP allotment Graves announced on April 24 that were awarded to the Baton Rouge Metropolitan and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International (MSY) airports. Previously, Graves had announced a $1.176 million federal grant to help pay for runway improvements at the Louisiana Regional Airport facility.