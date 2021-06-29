The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on June 10-17:

June 17

Bassett, Kedrick Vontrell: 1227 S. Stacy Ave., Gonzales; Age: 21; aggravated criminal damage to property, second degree murder

Carmouche, Deadriane: 4154 Hollywood St., Baton Rouge; Age: 23; aggravated criminal damage to property, second degree murder

Munson II, Joseph Dornell: 38214 Brown Road, Prairieville; Age: 20; surety, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, aggravated criminal damage to property, second degree murder/attempt

Nicholas, Juranzell: 225 Diville Village; Age: 23; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling

Bertinot Jr., Deven Mark: 36150 Ridge Road, Prairieville; Age: 36; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Cox, Trayvaughn Joseph: 2906 La. 1, Labadieville; Age: 22; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Hoover, Tujack Gene: 3776 Tulane Drive, Kenner; Age: 53; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000

Davis, Brandee A.: 4353 Dickens Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 42; obtaining controlled dangerous substance by fraud or forgery

Hardgrave, Seth: 11252 Talton Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 25; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), failure to appear-bench warrant

June 18

Wallace, Kylie: 6610 La. 74, Apt. 405, St. Gabriel; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Ricks, Danny S.: 219 E. Railroad St., Gonzales; Age: 38; illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000

Cannon, Matthew Earl: 41415 Narvie Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000

Bell, Reginald Tyrone: 13074 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 50; battery of a dating partner

Green, Tyrie: 30178 Travis St., Walker; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant, indecent behavior with juveniles

Dance, Patience: 42553 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 32; aggravated battery

Sterling, Matthew James: 315 W. Third St., Donaldsonville; Age: 19; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, operating vehicle while license is suspended, general speed law, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearms, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark

June 19

Spurlock, Tyrone: 12352 Warrick Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 52; parole violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Batiste, Paula Charlene: 5660 Cherryl Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 55; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

White, Jeremiah Obrien: 1506 Carroll St., Donaldsonville; Age: 27; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Hanley, Andrew W.: 43264 Moody Dixon Road, No. 20, Prairieville; Age: 33; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple battery

Jarreau, Joseph M.: 18522 Perkins Oak Road, Prairieville; Age: 48; domestic abuse battery

Wilson, John Anthony: 2901 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; Age: 21; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams

Dipuma, Joseph Matthew: 8343 Oak St., Sorrento; Age: 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Landry, Jared Lonzell: 8257 Main St., Sorrento; Age: 35; domestic abuse battery; strangulation

Ricks, Chaz Antonio: 613 E. Sanders St., Gonzales; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant

June 20

Petty, Michael Raye: 18014 Autumn View Drive, No. 12, Prairieville; Age: 53; failure to appear-bench warrant

Soto, Joel N.: 317 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; Age: 39; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling

Dean, Cynthia: 43530 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age: 58; criminal trespass/ all other

Turrubiates-Rios, Eduardo: 14461 Frenchtown Road, Central; Age: 33; domestic abuse battery

Smith, Joshua: 313 Ash St., Brookhaven, Mississippi; Age: 39; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Vitrano, Jared Michael: 205 Cretini St., Houma; Age: 41; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

Johnson, Richard June: 12448 Calcote Road Gonzales; Age: 31; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Scott Jr., Richard: 1220 N. Willow St., Gonzales; Age: 55; surety, simple battery, violations of protective orders, battery of a dating partner-second offense

Duggins, Angela Marie: 1010 Autumn Court, League City, Texas; Age: 49; littering prohibited, disturbing the peace/drunkenness

Matthews, Terry Billy: 2334 County Road 796, Alvin, Texas; Age: 62; domestic abuse battery

June 21

Dauzat, Rhonda Lynn: 10239 T Boy Road, St. Amant; Age: 53; use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle while license is suspended

Valin, Noah Adam: 13132 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age: 37; violations of protective orders

Sullivan, Wayne Paul: 134 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 37; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, failure to appear-bench warrant

Scott Jr., Tyrone: 120 Rose St., Labadieville; Age: 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Dunn, Dynasty F.: 800 Riverview Complex, No. 202 B, Donaldsonville; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant

Simmons, Ryon N.: 13368 Ellis P. Babin Road, Gonzales; Age: 28; forgery, theft less than $1,000

Hooper, Dominick L.: 7344 Communie St., St. James; Age: 27; domestic abuse battery; child endangerment

June 22

Sanders, Kentrell: 402 St. Joseph St., Donaldsonville; Age: 40; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant

Dinino, Gene Paul: 206 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Nicholas, Dason: 1214 W. La. 30, No. 1, Gonzales; Age: 29; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Tremont, Ashley Denay: 14317 Parkview Drive, Prairieville; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Delmore, Jason: 303 N. Marchand Ave., No. 1403, Gonzales; Age: 52; theft less than $1,000, simple battery, battery of a dating partner-strangulation, home invasion (battery)

Picard, Judd: 18530 Perkins Oak Road, Prairieville; Age: 44; failure to appear-bench warrant

Brown, Lashon A.: 111 La. 1003, Belle Rose; Age: 34; state probation violation, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, operating vehicle while license is suspended, battery of a dating partner

June 23

Dearmond, Brittany Michelle: 310 E. Chuck St., Gonzales; Age: 26; violations of protective orders

Davison, Christopher Charles: 18543 Red Oak Drive, Prairieville; Age: 36; two counts violations of protective orders, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

Teal, Daniel: 30428 Milton Road, Walker; Age: 25; operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving

Richardson, Dawson James: 18394 Watts Road, Livingston; Age: 21; violations of protective orders

Benrud, Timothy R.: 3037 N. 13th St., Milton, Florida; Age: 50; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000

Soileau, Walter Glenn: 491 Kent St., Breaux Bridge; Age: 72; unlawful refusal to submit to chemical test-prior offenses, security required, driving on roadway laned for traffic, obstruction public passage, operating while intoxicated-third

Alexander Jr., Orlando Joseph: 2211 S. Ringer Ave., Gonzales; Age: 28; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, aggravated criminal damage to property, second degree murder/attempt

Grady Jr., Richard Lamont: 835 N. Tobey Ave., Gonzales; Age: 31; possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, second degree murder/attempt, aggravated criminal damage to property

Landry, Ray: 1229 S. Hospital Drive, Abbeville; Age: 30; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Gallusser, Joshua Alan: 1621 E. Roosevelt St., Gonzales; Age: 18; possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance

Johnson, Roddy Demond: 11232 Roddy Road, No. 4, Gonzales; Age: 28; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, possession of marijuana

LeFlore, L.C.: 728 Mystic Ave., Terrytown; Age: 24; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, driver must be licensed, child passenger restraint system, possession of marijuana, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, violations of protective orders, child desertion, reckless operation

June 24

Perez, Carlos; address unknown; Age: 18; negligent injuring

