The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on June 10-17:
June 17
Bassett, Kedrick Vontrell: 1227 S. Stacy Ave., Gonzales; Age: 21; aggravated criminal damage to property, second degree murder
Carmouche, Deadriane: 4154 Hollywood St., Baton Rouge; Age: 23; aggravated criminal damage to property, second degree murder
Munson II, Joseph Dornell: 38214 Brown Road, Prairieville; Age: 20; surety, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, aggravated criminal damage to property, second degree murder/attempt
Nicholas, Juranzell: 225 Diville Village; Age: 23; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Bertinot Jr., Deven Mark: 36150 Ridge Road, Prairieville; Age: 36; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Cox, Trayvaughn Joseph: 2906 La. 1, Labadieville; Age: 22; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Hoover, Tujack Gene: 3776 Tulane Drive, Kenner; Age: 53; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000
Davis, Brandee A.: 4353 Dickens Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 42; obtaining controlled dangerous substance by fraud or forgery
Hardgrave, Seth: 11252 Talton Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 25; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), failure to appear-bench warrant
June 18
Wallace, Kylie: 6610 La. 74, Apt. 405, St. Gabriel; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Ricks, Danny S.: 219 E. Railroad St., Gonzales; Age: 38; illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000
Cannon, Matthew Earl: 41415 Narvie Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000
Bell, Reginald Tyrone: 13074 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 50; battery of a dating partner
Green, Tyrie: 30178 Travis St., Walker; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant, indecent behavior with juveniles
Dance, Patience: 42553 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 32; aggravated battery
Sterling, Matthew James: 315 W. Third St., Donaldsonville; Age: 19; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, operating vehicle while license is suspended, general speed law, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearms, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark
June 19
Spurlock, Tyrone: 12352 Warrick Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 52; parole violation, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Batiste, Paula Charlene: 5660 Cherryl Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 55; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
White, Jeremiah Obrien: 1506 Carroll St., Donaldsonville; Age: 27; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Hanley, Andrew W.: 43264 Moody Dixon Road, No. 20, Prairieville; Age: 33; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple battery
Jarreau, Joseph M.: 18522 Perkins Oak Road, Prairieville; Age: 48; domestic abuse battery
Wilson, John Anthony: 2901 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; Age: 21; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams
Dipuma, Joseph Matthew: 8343 Oak St., Sorrento; Age: 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Landry, Jared Lonzell: 8257 Main St., Sorrento; Age: 35; domestic abuse battery; strangulation
Ricks, Chaz Antonio: 613 E. Sanders St., Gonzales; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant
June 20
Petty, Michael Raye: 18014 Autumn View Drive, No. 12, Prairieville; Age: 53; failure to appear-bench warrant
Soto, Joel N.: 317 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; Age: 39; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Dean, Cynthia: 43530 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age: 58; criminal trespass/ all other
Turrubiates-Rios, Eduardo: 14461 Frenchtown Road, Central; Age: 33; domestic abuse battery
Smith, Joshua: 313 Ash St., Brookhaven, Mississippi; Age: 39; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Vitrano, Jared Michael: 205 Cretini St., Houma; Age: 41; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Johnson, Richard June: 12448 Calcote Road Gonzales; Age: 31; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Scott Jr., Richard: 1220 N. Willow St., Gonzales; Age: 55; surety, simple battery, violations of protective orders, battery of a dating partner-second offense
Duggins, Angela Marie: 1010 Autumn Court, League City, Texas; Age: 49; littering prohibited, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Matthews, Terry Billy: 2334 County Road 796, Alvin, Texas; Age: 62; domestic abuse battery
June 21
Dauzat, Rhonda Lynn: 10239 T Boy Road, St. Amant; Age: 53; use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle while license is suspended
Valin, Noah Adam: 13132 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age: 37; violations of protective orders
Sullivan, Wayne Paul: 134 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 37; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, failure to appear-bench warrant
Scott Jr., Tyrone: 120 Rose St., Labadieville; Age: 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Dunn, Dynasty F.: 800 Riverview Complex, No. 202 B, Donaldsonville; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant
Simmons, Ryon N.: 13368 Ellis P. Babin Road, Gonzales; Age: 28; forgery, theft less than $1,000
Hooper, Dominick L.: 7344 Communie St., St. James; Age: 27; domestic abuse battery; child endangerment
June 22
Sanders, Kentrell: 402 St. Joseph St., Donaldsonville; Age: 40; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Dinino, Gene Paul: 206 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Nicholas, Dason: 1214 W. La. 30, No. 1, Gonzales; Age: 29; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Tremont, Ashley Denay: 14317 Parkview Drive, Prairieville; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Delmore, Jason: 303 N. Marchand Ave., No. 1403, Gonzales; Age: 52; theft less than $1,000, simple battery, battery of a dating partner-strangulation, home invasion (battery)
Picard, Judd: 18530 Perkins Oak Road, Prairieville; Age: 44; failure to appear-bench warrant
Brown, Lashon A.: 111 La. 1003, Belle Rose; Age: 34; state probation violation, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, operating vehicle while license is suspended, battery of a dating partner
June 23
Dearmond, Brittany Michelle: 310 E. Chuck St., Gonzales; Age: 26; violations of protective orders
Davison, Christopher Charles: 18543 Red Oak Drive, Prairieville; Age: 36; two counts violations of protective orders, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Teal, Daniel: 30428 Milton Road, Walker; Age: 25; operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving
Richardson, Dawson James: 18394 Watts Road, Livingston; Age: 21; violations of protective orders
Benrud, Timothy R.: 3037 N. 13th St., Milton, Florida; Age: 50; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Soileau, Walter Glenn: 491 Kent St., Breaux Bridge; Age: 72; unlawful refusal to submit to chemical test-prior offenses, security required, driving on roadway laned for traffic, obstruction public passage, operating while intoxicated-third
Alexander Jr., Orlando Joseph: 2211 S. Ringer Ave., Gonzales; Age: 28; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, aggravated criminal damage to property, second degree murder/attempt
Grady Jr., Richard Lamont: 835 N. Tobey Ave., Gonzales; Age: 31; possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, second degree murder/attempt, aggravated criminal damage to property
Landry, Ray: 1229 S. Hospital Drive, Abbeville; Age: 30; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Gallusser, Joshua Alan: 1621 E. Roosevelt St., Gonzales; Age: 18; possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Johnson, Roddy Demond: 11232 Roddy Road, No. 4, Gonzales; Age: 28; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, possession of marijuana
LeFlore, L.C.: 728 Mystic Ave., Terrytown; Age: 24; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, driver must be licensed, child passenger restraint system, possession of marijuana, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, violations of protective orders, child desertion, reckless operation
June 24
Perez, Carlos; address unknown; Age: 18; negligent injuring