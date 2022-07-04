Dancing for a Cause July 9
Tickets are on sale for the Arc of East Ascension's Dancing For A Cause fundraiser, set for Saturday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center 4-H building.
The event raises funds for programs for The Arc of East Ascension’s clients.
For tickets, visit thearcea.org, visit Lamendola's Supermarket or call Sharon Morris at (225) 621-2005 or email sharon.morris@thearcea.org.
Volunteer Ascension's School Tools drive kicks off
Donations are being accepted for Volunteer Ascension's annual School Tools Drive. The program provides needed school supplies for Ascension Parish students.
The nonprofit is hoping to raise $50,000.
To donate, visit mightycause.com/story/Schooltools.
Aqua Party at the library
There’s no pool, but you can still make a splash at the library’s Aqua Party. Teens 12-18 will feel like the king or queen of Atlantis at this laid-back H20-themed event on Friday, July 8, at Galvez; Friday, July 15, at Gonzales; or Friday, July 22, at Dutchtown. The party starts at 6 p.m. Perler beads will be available to make water creatures, and the library be showing Aquaman.
Vaccinations offered
The Ascension Parish Health Unit is offering COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for area residents. Call the Gonzales Health Unit at (225) 644-4582 to schedule an appointment.
RAAM seeking volunteers
The River Road African American Museum is seeking volunteers to assist with tours, special events and educational programs.
All volunteers receive free admission to all museum events, professional development seminars and an opportunity to meet people from around the world.
Volunteers should have a friendly personality, good verbal and written communication skills, and a love of local history.
If you have five to 10 hours a week and are interested in sharing history, call at (225) 474-5553 or email at melanie@aamuseum.org.
Drop off recycling
The Recycling Center is at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
TOPS Club meets
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville. Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.