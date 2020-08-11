The Donaldsonville Tigers finished the 2019 season with a 7-3 overall record and a playoff loss to Brusly. The 2020 team is excited to get started and build on that momentum.
The Tigers will be led by coach Brian Richardson, who will be starting his sixth year as the head coach of his alma mater.
“Our excitement and energy has been very high, considering the obvious situation with what is going on,” Richardson said.
The Tigers have some key players returning and should be a high scoring team. The team will utilize a spread offense to get the ball in the hands of their playmakers. Gone from last years team is 1,000-yard rusher Jaquavious Tenner. The cupboard is not bare however. Starting quarterback Treveyon Brown returns after throwing for 1,000 yards and making the all district team. Brown will have several weapons to work with as Raeland Johnson returns after gaining 1,000 rushing yards, while earning all district honors.
Wingbacks Randell Oatis and Robert Kent will provide the offense with talented runners that can break long runs at any time. The wide receiving corps will be led by Jamarcus Miller and Andre Dunbar. Both receivers are tall, speedy and capable of making tough catches as well as beating defenders in one-on-one coverage.
“I really like our skill guys, strong running backs that can run inside and out, an experienced QB with big play receivers on the outside,” Richardson said.
The offensive line will be young in regards to experience, but veterans Joel Walker, Trent Allen and Christian Howard are back to lead the group. “Our line will be young in spots. They must mature in order for us to be a successful offense,” the coach said.
The Tiger defense transitions to a 3-4 to use the skill and speed of the linebackers and secondary. Big losses on the defense include, Datuan Harris, Cyle Brooks, Brandon Williams and Willie Picou. The defensive line will be fairly new with Kavon Foster (6’4 220), Ramon Brown and Howard. Howard has experience up front and will be the leader of the group. The linebackers will be speedy with Peyton Cargo, Kent, Oatis and Miller. Three of the four linebackers will go both ways and must be well conditioned to withstand the rigors of 3A football.
The Tigers secondary will be led by all-district performer Joshua Collier. Collier led the team with four interceptions last season along with a defensive touchdown. Daimar Robinson returns after an outstanding sophomore season in which he led the team in tackles with 75. Carlos Bell and Jason Schonberg return at the corner spots and both can cover and tackle very well. Collier will again be the kicker and the punter for the Tigers.
The schedule is tough as always with rivals Assumption and White Castle. District 10-3A will be strong with defending state champion, St. James, the Tigers biggest rival, as well as Lutcher, Berwick, Patterson and ED White. The biggest change for the Tigers will be some new faces on the coaching staff. “We have new staff members that have a ton of experience and are veteran coaches. Our chemistry has been good so far, and we can’t wait to see how that translates to Friday nights," Richardson said.
Coach Richardson and his staff have a feeling this could be a special year in Donaldsonville. “This group of senior leaders are special. They have gone through the flood of 2016, the sunshine bridge being closed. Our team is excited and ready to get going.”