George, a Blackface cross sheep, donned a red sweater Saturday as Brookelyn LeBlanc and Sadie Lear groomed the sheep for the show ring during the Ascension Parish 4-H and Future Farmers of America's annual Livestock Show at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
Early morning frigid temperatures forced organizers to delay the start of the Saturday show. It was a good call. After early morning temperatures in the 20s, the sun came out in the afternoon as exhibitors showed their animals.
The exhibitors will next compete in the South Central district livestock show starting Feb. 3 in Gonzales.