The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail April 16-23:
April 16
Martin, Brandon: 41, 529 Emile Ave., Bridge City; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Coomer, Daniel Jacob: 27, 8117 Shelly St., Sorrento; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal carrying of weapons (felony), possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, failure to appear-bench warrant
Braud, Dustin Michael: 46, 43126 Cannon Road, Gonzales; motor vehicles/alteration or removal of identifying numbers prohibited, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000 (felony)
April 18
Madison, Kenya: 24, no address available; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000 (felony)
Burton, Talmadge: 38, 521 E. Caldwell St., Gonzales; domestic abuse battery
Demby, Damion Michael: 26, 1005 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville; state probation violation, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen firearms
April 19
Garlepied, Anthony J.: 31, 44047 La. 431, St Amant; domestic abuse battery; strangulation (felony)
April 20
Dunham, Clifton D.: 44, 33374 La. 1 N., Donaldsonville; domestic abuse battery; strangulation (felony), two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse aggravated assault
Maher, William J.: 39, 14358 Roddy Road, Gonzales; domestic abuse battery
Williams, James E.: 41, 43411 Willie Bell Road, Gonzales; three counts theft less than $1,000, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000 (felony), two counts simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor), theft less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary (all others), theft less than $1,000, theft of $1,000 but less than $5,000 (felony), simple burglary (all others), fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery; strangulation (felony)
Powe, Deontre Devon: 20, 15 W. 11th St., Donaldsonville; second-degree murder
April 21
Richard, Olijahjuan: 35, 18004 River Landing Drive, Prairieville; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation, disturbing the peace in a violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Joffrion, Joey L.: 35, 37392 Cornerview Road, Geismar; off-road vehicles/authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads and highways, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer (felony), attempted first-degree murder
Moran, Caleb Paul: 17325 Penn Blvd., Prairieville; two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of LSD, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Malain, Ryan Timothy: 10389 Mary's Lane, St. Amant; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
White, Tiajah Monte: 23, 2525 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
Converse, Gregnisha Trinay: 2537 Virginia Colony Drive, LaPlace; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery