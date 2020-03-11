Movers and Shakers Louisiana held its inaugural event, Ascension Parish Female Movers and Shakers Awards, on Saturday at Mike Anderson's restaurant in Gonzales.
Tamiko Francis Garrison, CEO of Movers & Shakers Louisiana Inc., organized the event to happen the evening before International Women's Day. At the end of the evening, she announced plans for future ceremonies to recognize teens and men of Ascension.
Thirteen women were honored for leadership, innovation and professional achievements in the areas of education, health care, law enforcement, fashion, government, business, news, community involvement, music and the chemical industry.
The first class of Ascension Parish Female Movers and Shakers includes Allison Hudson, public information office, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Gonzales; Bridget Hanna, Ascension Parish clerk of court, Gonzales; Darlene Denstorff, editor, Ascension Advocate, The Advocate, Gonzales; Erin W. Lanoux, judge, Ascension Parish Court, Gonzales; Greta Gordon, finance manager, Methanex USA LLC and community activist, Geismar; Gwen Hilliard, community activist, Prairieville; Lori Charlet, principal, Gonzales Middle School, Gonzales; Margaret Mahler, nurse practitioner, The Wellness Clinic, Gonzales; Valencia F. “Nancy” Magee, CEO, A Plus Personal Home Care Inc., Gonzales; Quiana Lynell, blues/jazz singer, arranger and songwriter, Geismar; Robyn Penn Delaney, Ascension Parish School Board District 1, Donaldsonville; Ursula Stewart, fashion designer, Prairieville; Wanda August, parent facilitator, Ascension Parish School Board, and community activist, Donaldsonville.
Skye Taylor, a high school and community college student, community activist and volunteer, of Gonzales, was named Emerging Mover & Shaker.