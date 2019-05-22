At the May 9 meeting of the Ascension Parish Council Recreation Committee, Parish President Kenny Matassa recognized the 2019 Louisiana 5A high school softball champions from St. Amant High School.
The St. Amant Lady Gators softball team finished the 2019 season with a record of 28 wins and two losses. There were 12 Lady Gators on the All-District team, including District MVP Alyssa Romano and coach of the year Amy Pitre. The team won the District 5-5A championship and remained undefeated in district for the seventh year in a row.