Gathering to honor the St. Amant High School softball team are, front row from left, Zach Zeringue, manager of the St. Amant High School Lady Gators softball team; team support Clark Lambert; coaches John Bentivegna and Mark Maher; Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa; players Addie Bourgeois and Kelsi Martine; head coach Amy Pitre; and players Chandler Guedry, Payton Granier, Rylee Rossi, Kendyl Kerr, Meghan Boutwell, Jesse Allison, Naylie Rodriquez, and Alyssa Romano; and back row, Ascension Parish Council member Randy Clouatre; players Maria Crochet and Ryleigh Boudreaux, recreation director B.J. Romano; players Lauren Crochet and Shelby Whittington; Councilman Travis Turner; players Julia Kramer and Sophie Smith; Councilman Aaron Lawler; player Sydney Hughes; Councilman Todd Lambert; player Kaylee Parker; Councilman John Cagnolatti; players Addison Mahoney, Eva Crochet, Kailey Dufour, Carmen Dixon, Kyra Sorenson, Catarina Byers, Harleigh Lemonds and Baleigh Bentivegna.

At the May 9 meeting of the Ascension Parish Council Recreation Committee, Parish President Kenny Matassa recognized the 2019 Louisiana 5A high school softball champions from St. Amant High School.

The St. Amant Lady Gators softball team finished the 2019 season with a record of 28 wins and two losses. There were 12 Lady Gators on the All-District team, including District MVP Alyssa Romano and coach of the year Amy Pitre. The team won the District 5-5A championship and remained undefeated in district for the seventh year in a row.

