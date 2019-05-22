Gathering to honor the St. Amant High School softball team are, front row from left, Zach Zeringue, manager of the St. Amant High School Lady Gators softball team; team support Clark Lambert; coaches John Bentivegna and Mark Maher; Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa; players Addie Bourgeois and Kelsi Martine; head coach Amy Pitre; and players Chandler Guedry, Payton Granier, Rylee Rossi, Kendyl Kerr, Meghan Boutwell, Jesse Allison, Naylie Rodriquez, and Alyssa Romano; and back row, Ascension Parish Council member Randy Clouatre; players Maria Crochet and Ryleigh Boudreaux, recreation director B.J. Romano; players Lauren Crochet and Shelby Whittington; Councilman Travis Turner; players Julia Kramer and Sophie Smith; Councilman Aaron Lawler; player Sydney Hughes; Councilman Todd Lambert; player Kaylee Parker; Councilman John Cagnolatti; players Addison Mahoney, Eva Crochet, Kailey Dufour, Carmen Dixon, Kyra Sorenson, Catarina Byers, Harleigh Lemonds and Baleigh Bentivegna.