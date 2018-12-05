The Ascension Parish Library is hosting several programs:
EXPLORE CIRCUITRY: Children in second grade and up will have an opportunity to create machines with littleBits components at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Galvez Branch Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. Younger children may need assistance from a parent or older sibling. The swappable littleBits circuit boards must stay at the library for future programs, so participants are encouraged to take photos of their creations. For information, call the Galvez library at (225) 622-3339.
CAROLS IN THE COURTYARD: Patrons will gather for holiday songs, cookies and hot chocolate at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, in the courtyard of the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. For information, call the Gonzales library at (225) 647-3955.
TEEN IRON CHEF: Teenagers in grades six and up will have an opportunity to test their culinary skills during Iron Chef-style dessert battles at Ascension Parish libraries. The competition schedule is:
- 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at the Dutchtown Branch Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar
- 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at the Galvez Branch Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville
- 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd.
- 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at the Donaldsonville Branch Library, 500 Mississippi St.
"HOME ALONE": The movie "Home Alone" (PG) will be screened during a Family Movie Morning event at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Galvez Branch Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville.For information, call the Galvez library at (225) 622-3339.
KANJI KLUB: 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. This month's session of Kanji Klub will feature screening of Christmas episodes of "Polar Bear's Cafe," "Sword Art Online," "Is the Order a Rabbit?" and "The iDOLM@STER" and a Christmas ornament craft project involving the kimekomi technique, in which a pattern is cut into the surface of a foam ball and fabric is placed over the pattern and tucked into the cuts. For adults ages 18 and up. (225) 647-3955.