Seniors age 60 and older who meet federal income guidelines will be able to pick up 40-pound boxes of food from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Nov. 12-13 through the USDA Catholic Charities Food for Seniors program.
The Nov. 12 distribution will be at the Lemann Memorial Center, 1100 Clay St., Donaldsonville; and the Nov. 13 distribution will be at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.
New participants should bring Louisiana ID and income documentation and try to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. For information, call (800) 522-3333.