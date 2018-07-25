Volunteers collected, sorted and packed more than a busload of school supplies during Volunteer Ascension's annual School Tools Drive.
The program provides school supplies for children in Ascension Parish Schools.
On Friday, a school bus was parked in front of Eatel Corp's Worthey Road office as volunteers stuffed it with school supplies as part of the corporate challenge. Businesses and some nonprofit groups dropped off donations and school supplies.
The supplies, everything from pencils to paper towels, will be waiting at area schools on when students return to class in August.