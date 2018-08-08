GONZALES — A rezoning initiative by the city of Gonzales for several blocks of downtown got the thumbs-up from the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The city is seeking to rezone three blocks and a portion of a fourth one, all on the western side of North Marchand Avenue, from the current single-family residential zoning to one of limited business use.

The commissioners voted Monday to recommend the rezoning to the City Council, after a public hearing in which no one from the public spoke for or against the proposal.

The area is home to several warehouses, businesses and an attorney's office. Several homes in the area would be grandfathered in with their current residential zoning, Chief Administrative Officer Scot Byrd has said.

The more than 30 lots included in the proposed rezoning are in the area of West Main Street, North Felicity Avenue, West Roosevelt Street and North Marchand Avenue.

The business zoning in that part of downtown would be more in line with the city's master plan, Byrd has said.

The City Council will vote on the proposal at its next meeting, on Aug. 13.