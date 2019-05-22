A dozen floral designs created by members of the Gonzales Garden Club were on display during the club's floral design and horticultural exhibit April 3 at the Gonzales library.
The theme for the design competition was "America, The Beautiful." Library visitors' choices for the People's Choice Awards will be announced during the club's May meeting.
Horticultural specimens on display were labeled for identification.
Also, the club presented the library with four copies of "We are the Gardeners" by Joanna Gaines.