For those wanting fresh fruits and vegetables, why not visit your local supermarket produce department and farmers market for those healthy foods.
When we get home, things change, and we find that we do not have time to fix the fresh vegetables dishes that we planned. Well, let us think about how we can bridge this gap from the supermarket or farmers market to the house.
Be honest
In the supermarket people get excited when they see the pretty vegetables shining and think of all the ways to fix a great dish. When at the farmers market, some think of all the hard work and hours the farmers put forth to grow these wonderful vegetables and want to support them. People have good intentions, but instead think about how to use the vegetables before the purchase.
Prepare
When you get home, wash, slice, dice and pack the vegetables. It will be easier to grab vegetables for snacks or for packing lunches.
Plan a vegetable with every meal
Things to try:
• Add spinach in a omelet
• Bell pepper on a po-boy
• Grilled broccoli
• Cauliflower with carrots as a side dish
Planning the meal can give you the daily fiber needed to fulfill nutrition needs, so for the next trip to the supermarket or farmers market, remember to plan how your vegetable purchase so you do not waste the vegetables.