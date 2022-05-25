River Region Arts Association summer arts program theme is “Art and the Environment.”
The program will include sessions in painting and drawing while learning about the environment that surrounds us, a new release said.
Classes start June 6 and each session lasts one week. The classes are for students ages 6-10 attend from 9 a.m. to noon, with students 11-15+ attending from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each session ends with a closing exhibit of student work.
The first session program “Let’s Look at Nature” is for the younger age group. “Build a Book” is for the older kids and teens.
Registration forms are available on Facebook, at the Depot Gallery and at riverregionartassociation.square.site.
The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Registration forms available for pick up on the door of the Depot Gallery, 320 East Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales. Or you can call the gallery at (225) 644-8496 and a form will be sent to those interested.