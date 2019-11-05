GONZALES — Ascension Parish District Attorney Ricky Babin has found "no evidence" of any unreported rapes or any rape cases that were covered up and not prosecuted, following a grand jury investigation into alleged comments made by onetime parish president candidate Murphy Painter.
Babin’s office began an investigation and convened a grand jury to probe the allegations of child rapes purportedly “covered up” 30 years ago after a local news website posted recorded statements last month purportedly made by Painter.
In a statement Tuesday, Babin's office said that investigation turned up no evidence of previously unknown or covered-up rape cases.
"All cases currently and previously handled by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Twenty-Third Judicial District Attorney’s office are and were thoroughly and correctly handled based on the information and evidence known at the time the complaints were investigated," a statement from Babin's office said Tuesday.
In the 49-second recording, a voice that is purportedly Painter's can be heard complaining that he spent years working for now deceased former Sheriff Harold Tridico in hopes of one day "taking over."
"The next week, whenever we find a friend of ours that raped five girls under the age of 12 years old, and y’all want me to turn my head on that and look the other way," the voice says, before turning to other allegations.
Painter, in a written statement, denied the allegation "that somehow, somewhere, I was involved in a coverup" of any such crimes while he was employed with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was Tridico's chief deputy until 1988 when the two had a falling out and a few years later ran unsuccessfully against Tridico.
Painter, who did acknowledge that he was interviewed by the publisher of the Pelican Post in 2017 about his litigation against the state but disputed that he was recorded, has denied that his voice was on the published recording or that it accurately reflected anything he might have said.
Babin said after the recordings became public that he wanted to bring Painter before the grand jury, which meets in secret, to question him about his knowledge of alleged incidents referenced in the recording. Babin also said last month that he would also subpoena a full copy of the recording for the grand jury. The snippet that was published was apparently part of a much longer recording.
Tyler Cavalier, spokesman for the District Attorney's office, refused Tuesday to say who may have testified before the grand jury or if the full recording was played for grand jurors, citing grand jury secrecy. The full recording might have provided more context about the nature of the comments attributed to Painter and whether they truly came from him.
The Ascension Parish grand jury did meet Monday at the Parish Courthouse Annex in Gonzales on several matters. Painter could be seen leaving the courthouse mid-morning Monday and entering his sport utility vehicle parked near the main entrance. Painter didn't return a requests for comment on Monday and Tuesday about his appearance at the courthouse.
Babin's statement added Tuesday that the District Attorney's Office and grand jury investigations into the comments purportedly from Painter have been closed.
Painter had been set to face off with Clint Cointment, a Gonzales surveyor and the lead vote-getter in the four-person Oct. 12 primary with 42%, in the runoff election.
But Painter’s withdrawal from the race meant that Cointment immediately became the parish president-elect who will take office in January. Painter has not responded to previous requests for comment about why he dropped out the presidential runoff set for Nov. 16.
Babin had said he wanted Painter's help to find out if there are rape victims who have not been disclosed so he can bring their rapist to justice and wasn't pursuing a malfeasance case. Babin has said there is no statute of limitations on the rape of a child under age 12.
In an interview last month, Painter refused to characterize what was being referenced in the recorded comments. But in a written statement, he said the incidents mentioned in the recorded comments happened after he left the Sheriff's Office.
The recording said to be of Painter wound up with Babin after Wade Petite, publisher of the Pelican Post, turned the excerpt over to him on June 24, Babin said.
Babin said he provided it to State Police, but state investigators declined to pursue the matter, citing insufficient evidence.
Painter has claimed that publishing of the recording fulfilled a year-old political threat from Petite, who is an outspoken backer of Cointment, and was an attempt to defame him. Both Cointment and Petite have denied any coordination.
Petite helped a former Gonzales City Council candidate secretly record Matassa, the outgoing parish president, and one of his political allies, Olin Berthelot, in 2016 and publicized those recordings, leading to their indictments on bribery counts.
Matassa was acquitted last year and the charges against Berthelot were dropped. Neither Matassa nor Berthelot disputed they had been recorded but said no attempted bribery occurred.