A newly formed Donaldsonville consulting business, Movers and Shakers Louisiana, will be honoring women leaders in Ascension Parish in an award ceremony that is expected to become an annual event.
The inaugural "Ascension Parish Female Movers and Shakers Awards" will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 7 at Mike Anderson's restaurant in Gonzales.
The month of March was chosen because International Women's Day falls on March 8, said Tamiko Francis Garrison, of Donaldsonville, chief executive officer of Movers and Shakers Louisiana, which was incorporated in January.
"We just wanted to recognize women in our community," Garrison said. "We wanted to focus on women in Ascension Parish and their contributions, not only to their community, but to the state and the world."
A committee of parish volunteers met to create the list of the inaugural award winners, Garrison said.
"It was very, very difficult to narrow it down," she said.
The first class of Ascension Parish Female Movers and Shakers are:
- Wanda August, parent facilitator with the Ascension Parish School Board and community activist in Donaldsonville.
- Lori Charlet, principal of Gonzales Middle School.
- Robyn Penn Delaney, Ascension Parish School Board member, District 1.
- Darlene Denstorff, Advocate community news editor.
- Greta Gordon, finance manager, Methanex USA, Geismar.
- Bridget Hanna, Ascension Parish clerk of court.
- Gwen Hilliard, Prairieville community activist.
- Allison Hudson, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office public information officer.
- Erin Lanoux, Ascension Parish Court judge.
- Quiana Lynell, blues and jazz singer, arranger and songwriter, Geismar.
- Valencia "Nancy" Magee, chief executive officer, A Plus Personal Home Care, Gonzales.
- Margaret Mahler, nurse practitioner, Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Wellness Clinic, Gonzales.
- Ursula Stewart, fashion designer, Prairieville.
In another award category, community activist and volunteer Skye Taylor, of Gonzales, an East Ascension High School and River Parishes Community College student, has been named Emerging Mover and Shaker.
The guest speaker for the March 7 event will be Maxine Crump, president and chief executive officer of the nonprofit organization Dialogue on Race Louisiana.
The emcee will be Kathy Victorian, of Healthy Blue Louisiana Medicaid. Entertainment will be provided by Michael Foster and Friends.
Tickets are available on BonTempsTix.com or by calling Garrison at (225) 803-4042.