Ascension Parish has a new dog park, and dogs and their owners got their first look at the park Saturday.
The Prairie Dogs, an Ascension Chamber Leadership Ascension team, opened the gates to the new park after more than a year of planning. The dog park is located at Prairieville Park, 38430 La. 929, Prairieville.
The Prairie Dogs partnered with Ascension Parish to build the dog park, which features a fenced area with picnic tables, an obstacle course and plenty of room for dogs to roam.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday.