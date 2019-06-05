Ascension Parish government has reached an agreement with The Arc of East Ascension to hire clients of the organization through its supported employment services.
The Arc of East Ascension's employment specialists assist individuals with job applications, interviews and on-the-job training. Supported employment services are made available through the state at no cost to the employer, according to a news release. A job coach is provided to compensate for any additional training time the employee may need beyond what is typically provided. There are time limits on job coaching, and the coach must "fade out" slowly as the individual begins to learn job tasks. Periodic site visits continue indefinitely to ensure the employer and employee are satisfied with the employment placement.
The Arc of East Ascension is the oldest and largest nonprofit agency based in Ascension Parish, serving people with disabilities by expanding and improving services and ensuring a quality of life through education, employment, family/community involvement, housing, recreation and access to services.
For more information about the Arc of East Ascension’s employment program, call Sharon Morris at (225) 621-2005, or Neisha Smith at (225) 621-2021.