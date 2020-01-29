The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Jan. 9-16:
Jan. 9
Mckinney, Damarrious Kyenon: 20, 4747 Southpark Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Brown, Jared Allan: 31, 13510 Marlin Ave., Baton Rouge, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles, failure to appear in court.
Lambert, Amanda: 33, 11524 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant, state probation violation.
Trent, Richard N.: 28, 15581 Heartstone Drive, Prairieville, resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden/all other offenses, simple burglary/all others.
Davis, Joseph Ezeff: 55, 11323 Roddy Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court.
Lane Sr., Justin Dewayne: 32, 188 Homewood Place, Reserve, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Ezeff, James D.: 41, 423 W. Cypress St., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin.
Bradley, Jaclyn Dianne: 34, 45291 John Sheets Road, St. Amant, three counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Williams, Travis Nathaniel: 20, 6012 Grant Road, Napoleonville, failure to appear in court.
Scioneaux, Donald: 41, 12093 Roddy Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, domestic abuse battery.
Holsomback, Jobe: 42, 14039 Young Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Jacobs, Manuel: 19, 265 Madewood Drive, Donaldsonville, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Gregoire, Douglas J.: 65, 2525 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Jan. 10
Bennett, Davion: 20, 406 W. Bordeleon, Gonzales, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Thomas, Randall Keith: 21, 39070 Old Bayou Road, Gonzales, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of marijuana.
Milan, Lethard Jermaine: 47, 4572 Brown St., Darrow, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Burt, Chad M.: 45, 11009 Martin Road, Gonzales, state probation violation, simple criminal damage to property.
Bryant, Kody Wesley: 35, 40501 Nicholls Melancon Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, theft.
Roberts, Derek: 27, 1333 Brook Hollow Road, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, hit-and-run driving.
Mosby II, Milton: 21, 6770 Avocado Drive, Baton Rouge, eleven counts of simple burglary/vehicle, 10 counts of criminal trespass/all other offenses, two counts of simple criminal damage to property, theft of a firearm.
Rodrigue, Champagne: 21, 2724 Lemannville Cutoff Road, Donaldsonville, hit-and-run driving, aggravated battery.
Dorsey, Jasper: 20, 1303 S. Augusta Ave., Gonzales, bond revocation, failure to appear in court, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, second-degree murder.
Eastwood, Marley: 32, 18310 Autumn Run Drive, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Mayo, Jerome: 43, 41174 La. 933, Prairieville, possession of synthetic cannabinoid.
Chavez Mayorga, Luis Alonso: 38, 41270 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Smith, Dominique E.: 26, 1443 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Jan. 11
Johnson, Tyron Ra'keen: 22, 114 Oakridge Road, Donaldsonville, criminal trespass/all other offenses, felony theft, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, felony illegal possession of stolen things, failure to appear in court.
Lambert, Allison: 32, 13897 Old River Road, Maurepas, bond revocation, theft, failure to appear in court.
Kinchen, Jason Alden: 44, 40467 Jason Kinchen Lane, Gonzales, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Davis, Carl A.: 30, 2142 La. 30, Gonzales, begging.
McCrory, Heather D.: 44, 38255 La. 74, Gonzales, felony theft.
Johnson, Anthony Terrell: 43, 808 Church St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Martin, Terry: 37, 40177 Black Bayou Extension, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Calender, John: 25, 45087 Huntington Drive, St. Amant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Cantrell Jr., Walter A.: 67, 315 Lafourche St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in court.
Williams, Alurah Serenity Rena: 19, 5373 Hemingway Drive, Darrow, misdemeanor theft.
Lambert, Kayla M.: 34, 44387 Gervais Sheets Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Youngblood, Randall Lydell: 58, 905 S. Quiett Ave., Gonzales, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, resisting an officer, two counts of disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Williams, Israel N.: 21, 42033 Betty St., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Cavalier, Tyler L .: 23, 39450 Germany Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Jones, Trenton Michael: 25, 228 Virginia St., Belle Rose, failure to appear in court, obstruction of justice/simple assault, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, criminal trespass/ all other offenses, theft.
Dunn, Trevon: 18, 301 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville, security required, driver must be licensed, traffic-control signals, no passing zone, reckless operation, felony aggravated flight from an officer, speeding.
Jan. 12
Falcon, Kasey Lynn: 32, 504 Catherine St., Donaldsonville, misdemeanor theft.
Johnson, Tyrone Jermaine: 41, 11081 Conner Road, Geismar, illegal possession of stolen firearms, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, aggravated second-degree battery, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Boudreaux Jr., Curtis Lee: 41, 11242 Emerson Road, Geismar, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, failure to appear in court.
Borne, Cory Anthony: 33, 12105 Chester Braud Road, St. Amant, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Junior, Jonathan: 36, 7219 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Steib, Montrell: 36, 41166 Colonial Drive, Sorrento, simple assault, domestic abuse battery.
Arceneaux, Tabitha: 33, 13427 Leon A. Babin Sr. Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Prejeant, Ryan: 38, 13427 Leon A. Babin Sr. Road., Gonzales, surety, bond revocation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, three counts of failure to appear in court, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Michel, Jeremy S.: 41, 43146 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Coats, Timothy J.: 20, 18533 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, theft, criminal trespass/ all other offenses, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass/ all other offenses, simple burglary/vehicle.
Jarvis, Faireona: 22, 5013 Galaxy Blvd., Darrow, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, resisting an officer, misdemeanor theft.
Jan. 13
LeBlanc, Lamonnia Lelashad: 19, 3060 Lemanville Cutt Off Road, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, jumping bail, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer by violence, resistance, or opposition, simple criminal damage to property.
White, Danny Lynn: 38, 12322 Dutchtown Lane, Geismar, Surety, failure to appear in court.
Davis, Jacoby Lawrence: 21, 6044 La. 308, Belle Rose, bank fraud.
Watts, Kayla: 31, 5024 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, two counts of surety, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Russell, Rachel Lauren: 34, 17170 La. 929, Prairieville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Jones, Christopher Deon: 34, 506 Ninth St., Franklin, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Bell, Christina Walker: 44, 17296 Oak Ridge Road, Livingston, felony theft.
Manuel Jr., Gregory: 33, 26384 Wax Road, Lot 13, Denham Springs, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, two counts of criminal trespass/all other offenses, two counts of misdemeanor theft, bond revocation, resisting an officer.
McAllister, William Dale: 63, 37313 La. 74, Geismar, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Parker, Jesse Ronald: 34, 9413 E. La. 936, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Jan. 14
Latil, Louis Ernest: 31, 43513 Galvez Oaks Drive, Prairieville, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Hebert, Drew: 26, 12013 Roddy Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Hamilton, Cortlan: 24, 6330A Bayou Paul Road, St. Gabriel, failure to appear in court, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Ayala-Torres, Javier Ernesto: 40, 41254 Rhea St., Gonzales, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Spillman, Caleb: 21, 41497 Buratt Road, Prairieville, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Bowman, Steven M.: 35, 17100 An White Road, Prairieville, parole violation, failure to appear in court, felony unauthorized use of a movable.
Neuwald, Kaitlyn Paige: 27, 45289 Penny Duplessis Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Davis, Carl A.: 30, 2142 La. 30, Gonzales, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, resisting an officer, misdemeanor theft.
Parker, Tyree: 18, 217 Anthony Drive, Donaldsonville, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law/drug-free zone, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Voiron-Basiloy, Chloe Elise: 29, 10061 River Run Estates Drive, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Mitchell, Christy Lane: 39, 12023 Turry Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, simple criminal damage to property.
Babin, Molly Faye: 43, 12523 Jim Babin Road, St. Amant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, traffic-control signals, possession of marijuana.
Wilson, James Charles: 47, 7514 Eva St., Sorrento, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Mullings, Jacob Anthony: 34, 16100 Acadia Drive, Prairieville, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicle turning left at intersection, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, vehicular homicide /driving under the influence.
Washburn, Christopher T.: 34, 8380 Paul Road, St. Amant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute.
Holmes, Frederick: 47, 44423 Braud St., Sorrento, bond revocation, aggravated assault, disturbing the peace/simple assault, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Dickey, Charles D.: 69, 17031 La. 933, Prairieville, bond revocation, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, deposit of driver's license, operating while intoxicated.
LeBlanc, Joby Jessie: 24, 42533 La. 42, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Jan. 15
Paola, Salvador Joseph: 29, 13510 N. Leah St., Gonzales, bond revocation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin.
Harvey, Audis: 37, 5250 Barras St., St. James, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.
Martin, Ronald K.: 34, 47481 La. 22, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Maurin, Joel Michael: 28, 560 Esplanade St., Laplace, failure to appear in court, violations of protective orders.
Spann, Waylon J.; 32, 308 N. 29 La., Bunkie, misdemeanor theft.
Potter, Genia: 54, 14166 Old River Road. Maurepas, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft.
Gray Jr., Samuel J.: 39, 407 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, second-degree murder.
Fason, Stephanie Renee: 31, 39202 Country Drive, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, misdemeanor theft, failure to appear in court.
Touchet, Natasha: 37, 12413 Oneal St., 37, Gonzales, misdemeanor access device fraud.
Saltzman, Jeremy T.: 24, 14325 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant, simple battery, felony domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim.
Sheese, Blake Anthony: 22, 18447 Belle Alliance Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Sipp, Dominique Sherelle: 32, 5385 La. 18, Vacherie, misdemeanor theft.
Dixon, Joshua: 34, 1615 Goodman Lake Road, Morganton, North Carolina, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery.
Nash, Cornell: 46, 52538 Cornerview Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Jan. 16
Lobell, Laurent: 43, 13316 Lobell Lane, Gonzales, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Tate, Margaret: 55, 12222 Tickfaw Drive, Baton Rouge, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Branch, Deric James: 39, 305 W. Jefferson Highway, Gramercy, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Hernandez, Israel: 27, 15096 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Bonnette, Howard Duane: 39, 12829 Sullivan Road, Central, misdemeanor theft.
Dixon, Leann M.: 28, 15096 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, three counts on failure to appear in court, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, misdemeanor theft.