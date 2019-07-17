Gonzales Garden Club members recently gathered at Gonzales City Hall for the signing of a proclamation commemorating National Garden Week.
To promote the week, 14 members showed up with plants and flower arrangements to be placed at public facilities and local community resource centers. Chosen locations included City Hall, the Clerk of Court's Office, the Gonzales library and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.
The annual event was coordinated by Janis D’Benedetto, one of the club’s civic development and involvement chairwoman.