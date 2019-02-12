GONZALES — Jacob Westbrook, the man accused of fatally stabbing a St. Amant High senior more than three years ago, mused by text about his "strong craving" to "hurt someone for no reason" just eight days before the slaying of the 18-year-old, prosecutors told a jury in Ascension Parish.

After a key ruling Tuesday from Judge Jason Verdigets outside the presence of jurors, a sheriff's forensic digital analyst read the entire text chain aloud at prosecutors' prompting during the second day of testimony in the murder trial in the death of Todd "T.J." Toups.

"I really want to hurt someone badly like a want see some blood (sic)," Deputy Kailye Smith read from the text sent by Westbrook.

The text message was part of an exchange on Oct. 2, 2015, between Westbrook, then 16, and his brother, Juan, in which Westbrook aired his frustrations but does not mention anyone directly.

Prosecution and defense attorneys seized on those and other cellphone messages to try to shape jurors' perceptions of Westbrook's and Toups' motives on the day of the slaying, Oct 10, 2015.

Although Westbrook was a juvenile at the time of the slaying, he is being tried as an adult and faces a second-degree murder charge. A conviction would result in a mandatory life sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Joni Buquoi has argued that the slaying was a senseless, intentional act that killed a teen only trying to give a younger member of his choir group a ride to St. Amant High's 2015 homecoming dance.

Westbrook's defense attorneys aren't disputing that he fatally stabbed Toups, but they have argued that Westbrook was trying to defend himself in a physical confrontation with Toups, then two years older, 30 pounds heavier and a person he hardly knew.

In earlier testimony Friday, jurors heard conflicting accounts from two eyewitnesses of the stabbing: one saying it was a sneak attack as Westbrook motioned to shake Toups' hand and another who said Toups pushed and punched Westbrook before the fatal knife blow.

On Tuesday, Yen Van Vo, a forensic pathologist who conducted Toups' autopsy, testified that the knife that killed Toups made a 5.5-inch-deep, downward wound into his upper chest cavity. The blade, which went deeper than its actual length, pierced Toups' lung and the top of his heart, Vo said.

While 23rd Judicial District Judge Verdigets allowed jurors to hear the text conversation between Westbrook and his brother Tuesday, the judge excluded other messages from September 2015, a month earlier, as being too prejudicial and reversed his own ruling from two years ago that had allowed the messages at trial.

In those messages, Westbrook talks with a friend about pulling a knife on someone and not worrying about a fair fight.

"People can talk … but at least it won't be me laying on the ground bleeding out," one of the messages says.

In arguments away from jurors, Jarrett Ambeau, Westbrook's lead defense attorney, told the judge that the messages were in the context of video games in which participants fight and kill one another and had no connection to reality, much less Toups.

Buquoi, the prosecutor, argued that Westbrook's comments mirrored what happened to Toups, who stumbled out of the trailer home where he was stabbed and fell down the porch steps onto the ground, bleeding.

Earlier in the trial, Ambeau claimed Toups punched Westbrook first and was trying to pick a fight inside the trailer. It was the home of Westbrook's girlfriend, her younger stepsister and their parents. Westbrook had been staying there.

Ambeau has tried to portray Toups as going on a secret homecoming date with the younger stepsister, Erica Whatley, who was 14 at the time, and that date was a reason for Toups' alleged aggressive posture toward Westbrook and his girlfriend, Whatley's older sister.

On Tuesday, Ambeau had Smith, the sheriff's digital analyst, read messages from Whatley's phone, in which Toups tells her he hopes Westbrook is at the home for the homecoming pickup.

"Lol why," Whatley asks Toups.

"You'll see," Toups responds, saying he'll be by later.

Whether the Toups-Whatley homecoming ride was really a date has also been thread through the two days of testimony.

On Friday, Whatley, who had trouble remembering several aspects of the slaying, and her friend both disputed that the homecoming ride was a date.

On Tuesday, Toups' childhood friend Joshua Severin also disputed the date claim. He testified that Toups was giving Whatley a ride because he felt badly that she didn't have access to a car but also was uncomfortable doing it because of her youth.

Yet, Severin expressed surprise to find out from Ambeau that Whatley had told others in a text message that she and Toups were supposed to go to dinner. Severin acknowledged to Ambeau that, given the added information, it might be starting to look more like a date.

Prosecutors rested Tuesday. Westbrook is expected to testify Wednesday.