THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
PERSONALIZE IT!: 4:30 p.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis, Donaldsonville. Make a necklace or keychain. Children under the age of 7 may need help from an older sibling. Call (2250 473-8052 for more information.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
FRIDAY
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
ASCENSION HOT AIR BALLOON AND BOUCHERIE FESTIVAL: 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. This year's festival has doubled in size of its carnival, and increased its number of food and drink vendors. Tethered balloon rides will be offered by 3 balloons this year, and the children's village has moved indoors, which will include the newest attraction: the Spider-Man and Captain America. $5 admission for adults, children 8 and under are free. Cash only.
SATURDAY
BOATING SAFETY CLASS: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries offers a free boating course that lasts between 6 and 8 hours. The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal and equipment requirements, navigation rules, navigation charts, trailering, sailboats and related subjects that include personal watercraft and more. Participants who complete the course will receive a Boater Education Card.
CRUISIN4CAUSES ALL ABILITIES BALL PARK: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. A car show for a great cause.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
CABELA'S SPORTING DOG DAYS: Noon both days, Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. This day is made just for your shooting sports four-legged, furry friend. Bring your dog over to Cabela's for a day of fun. Free 2020 Waterfowl Calendar to the first 50 attendees each day along with other freebies each day.
SUNDAY
PHIL BROCATO GUN CLASS: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Brocato Instructors provides education for individuals in the Baton Rouge area looking to obtain their Louisiana concealed handgun permit. All classes are led by Phil Brocato who is an NRA basic pistol and basic drill instructor.
MONDAY
TOTAL JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales.If you are considering knee or hip replacement surgery, you and a loved one may want to attend a Total Joint Replacement Class even before a surgery date is set. Monthly classes are held to provide you with an opportunity to meet others electing to have knee or hip replacement surgery and to meet the team of health professionals who will guide you through each step of the process from pre-admission to rehabilitation. Free. Register by calling (225) 621-2906 or email Diane.Hodges@fmolhs.org.
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT WORD: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Word 2016. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
ASCENSION PARISH SALT HEALTH EXPO: 9 a.m. to 11;30 a.m., Lamar-Dixon Trademart Building, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Complimentary lunch, door prizes, giveaways, and entertainment.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
FALL PLANT SWAP AND GARDENING TIPS AND QUESTIONS: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. A panel of Master Gardeners will have gardening tips and answer any questions. Then you will have an opportunity to participate in an old-fashioned tradition — a plant swap. Bring labeled plants, cuttings, bulbs, or seeds to exchange with local gardeners. You will leave with lots of information, as well as new plants for you garden. To register, call (225) 647-3955.
A GUIDE TO WRITING RÉSUMÉS: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is designed for first-timers and for those looking to breathe new life into their current résumés. (225) 647-3955.
BANNED BOOK TO MOVIE: THE GLASS CASTLE: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Celebrate Banned Books Week at the library by watching "The Glass Castle." A movie based on the bestselling memoir by Jeanette Walls, one of the most frequently challenged books by many schools and some libraries. Rated PG-13. Some material may not be suitable for children under the age 13. To register for this event, call (225) 647-3955.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
KOKUSAIKA: 4 p.m., Gonzales branch Library. Make kaomoji ping pong balls. If crafting isn't your thing, don't worry. They'll also have Wii U available if you'd prefer to just play. If you're interested in cosplay, anime, manga, gaming, etc., then this Japanese cultural club just for teens is for you. Open to ages 12-18. Cosplay is welcome. Crafting is optional. (225) 647-3955.
Oct. 3
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.